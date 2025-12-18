Cordea Consulting Named a 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award Finalist

Cordea Consulting is a finalist for a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award. The awards recognize leaders around the globe that are helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. Cordea is a healthcare-focused advisory and IT services firm with expertise in healthcare strategy, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and EHR optimization.

Cordea Consulting honored as a finalist for the Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Healthcare Partner of the Year award for its innovative work on AWS.

This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to helping healthcare organizations achieve meaningful outcomes through secure, scalable, and innovative solutions built on AWS.” — Jen Jones, Cordea CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordea Consulting is excited to announce it is a finalist for a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award , recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cordea has been named a finalist for Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Partner of the Year – North American (NAMER) Healthcare, recognizing top AWS Partners who have delivered innovative wins for healthcare organizations.The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards highlight organizations whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Cordea earned its finalist designation through its work with Jupiter Medical Center (JMC), where the team helped modernize mission-critical Epic and infrastructure environments on AWS to strengthen resilience, elevate patient experience, and accelerate the organization’s digital transformation.“We are honored to be named an AWS Partner Award finalist,” said Jen Jones, Cordea Founder & CEO. “This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to helping healthcare organizations achieve meaningful outcomes through secure, scalable, and innovative solutions built on AWS. We are grateful for the trust our customers place in us and proud of the impact we are making together.” Jupiter is committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation ,” added JMC CIO Kevin Olson. “In partnership with Cordea, we are improving security and optimizing limited resources while maintaining our focus on patient care and outcomes. This Epic direct AWS implementation will have positive impacts on our patients, our staff, and the broader medical community.”The project reduced the footprint of JMC’s data center, making the space available to be used for revenue-generating clinical functions and reducing the center’s capital needs by nearly $4M annually. Cordea also launched an innovative Amazon Connect healthcare pilot program, replacing JMC’s legacy contact center with a cloud-based Amazon Connect solution.The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping organizations innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.ABOUT CORDEA CONSULTING: Cordea is a healthcare-focused advisory and technology services firm that helps organizations achieve meaningful operational, clinical, and digital outcomes. Founded in 2008, Cordea supports health systems, academic medical centers, non-profit organizations, and public sector healthcare agencies nationwide. As an AWS Partner with deep expertise across healthcare strategy, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, EHR optimization, and data platforms, Cordea collaborates with clients to design scalable solutions that strengthen resilience, improve patient and member experience, and accelerate innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.