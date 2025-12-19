Merge Plot Awarded Contract to Develop Advanced Tactical Leadership Assistance System (ATLAS)

New GenAI system poised to improve mission planning by integrating real-time logistics into tactical plans

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merge Plot is proud to announce it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop the Advanced Tactical Leadership Assistance System (ATLAS). This project supports the Office of the Secretary of War (OSW) and the Department of the Air Force (DAF) aiming to improve small unit mission planning by integrating real-time logistics into tactical plans using Generative AI (GenAI).The current manual process of mission planning is challenged by the need to gather disparate data, especially in Distributed Operations where operations and supply chains are often strained during high-intensity conflicts. ATLAS seeks to address this gap by automating and accelerating the planning process, providing real-time operational and logistical feedback, operational risk management guidance, and forecasting critical supply consumption such as munitions and fuel.The six-month Phase I project will focus on several key objectives, to include: conducting a feasibility study to design a tool-augmented GenAI architecture, developing and evaluating a proof-of-concept, and planning for the transition of ATLAS into a field-ready prototype as well as follow-on commercialization.This effort will lay the groundwork for a Phase II prototype and is aligned with the goals of the OSW and the DAF’s Digital Transformation Office. The project will culminate in a final report detailing the project's success, value to the warfighter, and commercial potential.Merge Plot is a Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced hardware and software solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. Our expertise lies in the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced optics, artificial intelligence, and robotics to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Recent and ongoing projects include developing AI-driven digital twin maintenance software, event-based camera sensor systems, industrial robots, head-mounted night vision, and augmented reality displays.

