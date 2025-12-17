When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Primavera Nueva Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Sonoma, CA — Primavera Nueva Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its 4-count tamales because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed by Primavera Nueva Inc. in California and Nevada to retail stores.

The following 4-count tamales, produced between October 10, 2024 and October 10, 2025 are included:

Roasted Green Chile & Jack Cheese

Black Bean Bonanza & Jack Cheese

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles & Cheese

BBQ Chipotle Bean & White Cheddar

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa with Two Cheeses

Roasted Green Chile

Black Bean Bonanza

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa

No other Primavera Nueva products are affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were made with a frozen ingredient labeled "Not Ready to Eat. Must Be Thoroughly Cooked Before Eating." During an FDA inspection on October 10, 2025, the agency determined that earlier production records did not consistently verify internal cooking temperatures needed to control potential biological hazards, including Listeria monocytogenes.

Primavera Nueva has fully corrected the issue—enhanced cooking-temperature monitoring and verification have been in place since October 11, 2025.

Consumer Guidance

Consumers who have tamales with date codes 10/22 (year 2024) - 10/22 (year 2025) should not consume the product and should discard it.

For questions, contact: Araceli Santoyo — primaveranueva@aol.com 707-939-9350, Monday through Friday 9am to 3pm Pacific.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.