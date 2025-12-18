Leading US childcare platform IntelliKid Systems Achieves SOC 2® Type II Certification

IntelliKid Systems achieves gold standard in data and operational security

AI-powered childcare platform IntelliKid Systems achieves SOC 2 Type II certification, confirming enterprise-grade security for childcare providers.

As childcare centers increasingly rely on cloud-based platforms, data security is essential” — Jared Hall CEO/Founder, IntelliKid Systems

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliKid Systems , a leader in AI-enabled enrollment software for childcare centers, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2Type II certification, the gold standard for security and operational controls for SaaS and cloud-based companies. This achievement validates IKS’s commitment to data security, availability, and operational integrity for the thousands of centers and hundreds of thousands of families they serve.The independent audit evaluated IntelliKid Systems’ security controls over an extended period and confirmed that the company meets one of the most rigorous and widely recognized security standards in the SaaS industry. This certification reinforces confidence for childcare providers and families that sensitive information is protected with industry-leading safeguards.“As childcare centers increasingly rely on cloud-based platforms, data security is essential,” said Jared Hall, CEO of IntelliKid Systems. “Our SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our deep commitment to protecting customer data and operating with strong, continuously monitored controls.”For more information, visit www.intellikidsystems.com

