Leading US childcare platform IntelliKid Systems Achieves SOC 2® Type II Certification
AI-powered childcare platform IntelliKid Systems achieves SOC 2 Type II certification, confirming enterprise-grade security for childcare providers.
The independent audit evaluated IntelliKid Systems’ security controls over an extended period and confirmed that the company meets one of the most rigorous and widely recognized security standards in the SaaS industry. This certification reinforces confidence for childcare providers and families that sensitive information is protected with industry-leading safeguards.
“As childcare centers increasingly rely on cloud-based platforms, data security is essential,” said Jared Hall, CEO of IntelliKid Systems. “Our SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our deep commitment to protecting customer data and operating with strong, continuously monitored controls.”
For more information, visit www.intellikidsystems.com.
