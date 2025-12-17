State leaders condemn DOE order on TransAlta coal power generation

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, Attorney General Nick Brown, and Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller released a joint statement today in response to the Trump administration’s 11th-hour efforts to prevent the TransAlta power plant in Centralia from ceasing coal power generation at the end of this year.

“Under the guise of ‘emergency powers,’ U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is attempting to force Washington state’s dirtiest power plant to continue burning coal. Let’s be clear: there’s no emergency here.

“Yet again the Trump administration has conveniently ignored the law and facts. The TransAlta power plant is days away from completing its shutdown – a milestone the company and the state have been working toward since 2011. The workers have moved on. There’s no coal left to burn.

“The Trump administration insists that burning coal is necessary for energy security. In reality, it creates uncertainty in Washington’s power market. Earlier this month, TransAlta announced plans to partner with Puget Sound Energy to convert this facility to a more reliable and efficient energy source to help meet peak power demands.

“Rather than help our state, this absurd move by the Trump administration is more likely to drive up costs and expose Washington communities to more pollution.

“The administration does not care about energy affordability and reliability for consumers. In fact, electricity prices have gone up nationwide over the first year of this administration. Instead of helping states diversify their energy economy, the administration wants to keep a dirty, dying energy source on life support.”

