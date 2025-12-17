Edelweiss Dairy’s Expansion in Cattauragus County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commencement of construction on Edelweiss Dairy’s $34 million expansion in the Town of Freedom in Cattaraugus County. This development comes in response to increased demands from regional manufacturers, including fairlife and Wells Enterprises. Empire State Development (ESD) has awarded a $450,000 Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit contingent upon Edelweiss’s commitments to job retention and creation. In collaboration with the Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, ESD has additionally approved a reduced rate loan allocation of $8,403,214 from the State Bond Reserve.

“New York’s dairy industry is vital to both our agricultural and economic landscape, supporting thousands of jobs throughout rural communities,” Governor Hochul said. “I am pleased to recognize the funding directed towards this sector, ensuring continued supply of high-quality dairy products and maintaining robust operations and supply chains.”

Established in 1960, Edelweiss Dairy is a third-generation, family-owned dairy operated by John Gerard Borer, his son John Michael Borer, and daughter-in-law Bethany Borer. With two additional farms in Arcade and Portageville, Edelweiss constitutes a significant component of the local agricultural community.

Edelweiss General Manager John G. Borer said, “Our family takes pride in our longstanding contribution to this farm. We appreciate the support from Empire State Development, which enables us to fulfill increasing demand for our premium product and prepare for ongoing success.

To enhance capacity and operational efficiency, Edelweiss Dairy will replace its current Freedom Farm facility. The expansion marks a transition to a modernized operation emphasizing automation, sustainability, and herd care, aligning growth initiatives with environmental stewardship and resilience. The multi-phase project reflects rising consumer demand with Phase 1 involving construction of one barn. Phase 2 represents further investment, establishing two new 1500 cow barns, a state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor capable of processing up to 700 cows per hour, a 21-million-gallon lagoon with cover, electrical infrastructure upgrades, and an innovative manure and sand separation system enabling recovery of 90 percent of bedding sand and reducing annual diesel consumption by approximately 18,000 gallons. The project is expected to generate 25 new jobs with an average annual wage of $75,000.

Edelweiss Dairy currently milks its herd three times daily and produces over 150 million pounds of high-quality milk annually. In 2015, Edelweiss received the Dairy of Distinction award, demonstrating the farm's commitment to excellence and presentation. The farm manages over 7,000 acres of cropland, cultivating corn silage, alfalfa, grass haylage, high moisture corn, dry corn, soybeans, and peas to sustain its growing herd.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “From land availability and infrastructure to reliable processor partnerships and transportation networks, the necessary conditions are aligning to make the Northeast more competitive in the dairy industry. With proximity to major consumer markets, abundant water resources, and a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Governor Hochul has worked hard to make sure New York is well-positioned to lead the next generation of dairy growth. Edelweiss Dairy exemplifies forward-thinking production, innovation, and environmental responsibility, building upon its legacy while embracing future opportunities.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made significant strides in expanding the dairy manufacturing sector in New York. In the last few years, New York has celebrated investments across the state, including a $650 million fairlife production plant in Webster, a $30 million expansion of the Agri-Mark cheese manufacturing facility in Chateaugay, a new $1.2 billion Chobani yogurt manufacturing facility in Rome, Wells Enterprises’ $425 million ice cream manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, and more, reinforcing New York’s status as the leading milk producer in the Northeast. There are currently nearly 300 globally recognized dairy processing plants statewide.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s strong leadership and commitment to our dairy industry, we have seen a number of legacy projects that are exponentially growing our processing capacity alongside incredible investments in our existing dairies, from announcements like today’s expansion of Edelweiss Dairy to the State’s more than $30 million Dairy Modernization Grant Program. Congratulations to Edelweiss on this exciting project, which will increase capacity and improve efficiency on the farm while ensuring the highest standards in animal and environmental care.”

Cattaraugus County IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said, “We are deeply grateful for the partnership and support that made this transformational $34 million Dairy expansion possible here in Cattaraugus County. Our sincere thanks goes to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for her driving commitment to strengthening rural economies and the State’s Agricultural position. The CCIDA offers gracious thanks to Empire State Development for their strategic guidance and investment in this project. We also extend our great appreciation to the Cattaraugus County Legislature, the CCIDA Board of Directors for their collaboration and steadfast backing throughout this process. Finally, we thank Edelweiss Dairy for their vision, partnership, and historic investment in the County’s rich dairy history. Together, these efforts have created a project that will drive long-term growth, innovation, and opportunity for our region.”

About the Dairy Industry in New York State

New York State has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York's unique and talented dairy producers and processors contribute significantly to the state’s agriculture industry, economy and the health of our communities.

About Empire State Development

