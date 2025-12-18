Aerospace Energy Storage Market Report Aerospace Energy Storage Market Report Aerospace Energy Storage Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace Energy Storage Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace & Defense Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $104 billion by 2029, with Aerospace Energy Storage to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Aerospace Energy Storage market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Aerospace Energy Storage Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the aerospace energy storage market in 2029, valued at $1,058 million. The market is expected to grow from $745 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of aircraft fleets and rising international tourism.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aerospace Energy Storage Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the aerospace energy storage market in 2029, valued at $918 million. The market is expected to grow from $644 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of aircraft fleets and strategic collaboration and partnerships.

What will be Largest Segment in the Aerospace Energy Storage Market in 2029?

The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by type into lead acid battery, lithium battery and other types. The lithium battery market will be the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by type, accounting for 68% or $2,031 million of the total in 2029. The lithium battery market will be supported by its high energy density enabling longer flight durations, increasing adoption in electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, superior charge-discharge efficiency enhancing operational reliability, lightweight design reducing overall aircraft weight, advancements in solid-state lithium technology improving safety, growing demand for high-performance batteries in space missions and regulatory support for lithium-powered aviation innovations.

The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by technology into pumped hydro, compressed air, batteries, flywheels, fuel cells and other technology. The batteries market will be the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by technology, accounting for 46% or $1,370 million of the total in 2029. The batteries market will be supported by increasing demand for high-energy-density solutions for electric aircraft and drones, rapid advancements in battery management systems improving efficiency and safety, growing investments in next-generation battery chemistries, rising adoption of modular battery packs for scalable energy storage, enhanced thermal management systems reducing overheating risks and regulatory support for battery-powered aerospace innovations.

The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by application into aircraft and spacecraft. The aircraft market will be the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by application, accounting for 68% or $2,047 million of the total in 2029. The aircraft market will be supported by rising adoption of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance batteries for commercial and military aircraft, advancements in battery-powered auxiliary power units (APUs), growing interest in supercapacitors for rapid energy discharge applications, regulatory mandates promoting sustainable aviation technologies and investments in next-generation energy storage to enhance flight efficiency and reduce emissions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Aerospace Energy Storage Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the aerospace energy storage market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aerospace Energy Storage Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aerospace energy storage market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected reshape industrial asset management and operational efficiency worldwide.

Green Aviation Initiatives- The increasing emphasis on green aviation initiatives will become a key driver of growth in the aerospace energy storage market by 2029. As aerospace companies face stricter environmental regulations, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission aircraft, and the rising adoption of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, they are investing in advanced energy storage technologies. Solutions such as next-generation lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and hydrogen fuel cells are being developed and integrated to improve energy density, reduce weight, and enhance the range and efficiency of electric and hybrid aircraft. As a result, the growing deployment of green aviation initiatives is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Electrification Initiatives - The growing focus on electrification initiatives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aerospace energy storage market by 2029. As the sector faces increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, meet global sustainability goals, and enhance fuel efficiency, aerospace manufacturers are prioritizing electrification of aircraft systems. This shift is driving investments in high-performance energy storage technologies, including high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and hybrid energy systems. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of electrification initiatives capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising International Tourism - The expanding integration of international tourism processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the aerospace energy storage market by 2029. As global air travel continues to recover and grow, airlines and aircraft manufacturers are under increasing pressure to meet higher passenger volumes while complying with stricter environmental regulations and customer expectations for greener travel. This trend is encouraging the development and integration of next-generation energy storage technologies, such as high-density lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, to power electric and hybrid-electric aircraft capable of supporting short-haul and regional routes efficiently. Therefore, this growing integration of international tourism operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Space Tourism - The increasing emphasis on space tourism will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the aerospace energy storage market by 2029. As private companies expand their space tourism offerings and more passengers seek suborbital and orbital experiences, the need for reliable, high-performance energy storage systems has become critical. This trend is accelerating investment in advanced battery technologies, such as radiation-hardened lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, to support propulsion, life support, and onboard power systems in reusable spacecraft. Energy storage innovations are also crucial for optimizing spacecraft weight, improving turnaround times between missions, and enhancing energy efficiency in harsh space environments. Consequently, the rising adoption of space tourism strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aerospace Energy Storage Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the aerospace lithium energy storage market, the aerospace energy storage solutions market, and the aerospace energy storage in battery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-capacity energy storage solutions, growing adoption of electric and hybrid aircraft technologies, and advancements in battery efficiency and safety. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward sustainable and reliable aerospace energy systems, enabling enhanced performance, reduced carbon emissions, and transformative growth across the aerospace sector.

The aerospace lithium energy storage market is projected to grow by $761 million, the aerospace energy storage solutions market by $685 million, and the aerospace energy storage in battery market by $410 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

