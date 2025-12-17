DPS Launches Holiday Traffic Enforcement Initiative

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing enforcement for Christmas and New Year's to ensure Texans have a safe holiday. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers will surge enforcement efforts from Friday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Jan. 1, and have Troopers looking for people committing traffic violations including, not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and others.

“Our message is clear — if you choose to drive impaired, distracted or in any other reckless manner, you will be held accountable,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Our Troopers will be out on the roads to ensure everyone is driving responsibly and following the law. Our goal is simple — to keep every Texan safe so they can enjoy the season with their loved ones.”

Each year, DPS participates in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the holiday season. During the 2024 Holiday enforcement period a total of 115,314 warnings and citations were issued, including 9,183 for speeding; 3,382 for driving without insurance; and 485 for seat belt and child seat violations. Last year’s efforts also resulted in 398 felony arrests, 350 DWI arrests and 169 fugitive arrests.

Safety for Kids

As part of DPS’ 90th anniversary celebration, earlier this year DPS launched its Keeping Texas Safe coloring and activity book featuring K-9 Disco. In just the last few months, Disco has already helped thousands of kids and guardians learn ways to stay safe.

This holiday season, DPS is releasing a special holiday-themed coloring sheet with K-9 Disco, featuring some additional safety reminders. You can download this sheet – and check out the others – on the DPS website here.

###(HQ 2025-131)