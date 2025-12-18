Fortimize Expands Salesforce Performance Suite With New Data Utilization Assessment

Predictable Consumption Requires Continuous Alignment

The Data Utilization Assessment offers clarity on data movement, credit usage, and architecture readiness for Salesforce customers.

As institutions are asked to do more with data, clarity around utilization is what separates predictable growth from unexpected cost.” — Victoria Smith, COO of Fortimize

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortimize today announced the addition of a Data Utilization Assessment to its Salesforce Performance Suite , a trusted set of diagnostic assessments designed to help financial institutions, real estate firms, and commercial businesses evaluate, optimize, and strengthen their Salesforce investment.The new assessment adds dedicated analysis of ingestion patterns, workflow efficiency, and architecture readiness. This reflects Salesforce’s increasing emphasis on usage-based pricing across the Einstein Data Layer, industry clouds, MuleSoft integration patterns, and a growing ecosystem of connected clouds and products.Built on the same proven assessment framework that supports Fortimize’s 98 percent on-time and on-budget delivery rate and a nearly four-year average client engagement, the Data Utilization Assessment gives teams a predictable and actionable view of how data architecture influences cost, scale, and AI readiness. It also provides a keepable action plan that teams can execute internally or with a trusted partner.How Usage-Based Salesforce Architectures Change Data, Cost, and Operational RequirementsAs Salesforce continues to build its ecosystem on the Einstein Data Layer, the architectural foundation supporting Data 360, identity resolution, metadata, and cross-cloud data movement, organizations are under increasing pressure to understand how usage-based pricing models affect scale, cost, and operational design.Teams now need visibility into:• How data moves across systems• What that movement costs under usage-based models• How workflows and integrations shape ingestion patterns• How activation and query workloads drive credit consumption• Whether the foundation can support AI and multi-cloud expansion without destabilizing usageWhile usage-based pricing offers greater flexibility than traditional seat licensing, it can introduce instability for organizations that lack visibility into data quality, ingestion routes, and identity strategy. Weak foundations can inflate consumption, destabilize unified profiles, and create unpredictable costs as AI, automation, and analytics workloads expand.“Organizations want flexibility from usage-based pricing, but they need predictability,” said John Hamon, CEO of Fortimize. “By combining consumption visibility with data trust and workflow clarity, we give teams the confidence to scale Salesforce without surprises.”Many organizations remain cautious about expanding AI initiatives because compliance requirements, data quality concerns, and unpredictable consumption patterns introduce early friction.“At a moment when organizations are being asked to do more with data, predictability is becoming a competitive advantage,” said Victoria Smith, COO of Fortimize. “This enhanced assessment gives teams the transparency needed to adopt Salesforce, strengthen governance, and plan AI-driven capabilities with confidence.”Part of a Unified Assessment Suite for Salesforce CustomersThe Data Utilization Assessment joins three existing assessments in the Salesforce Performance Suite. Each assessment is designed to support a different stage of the Salesforce lifecycle.• CRM Readiness Assessment for organizations evaluating Salesforce or planning expansion• Org Health Assessment for teams optimizing an existing implementation• Data Utilization Assessment for organizations seeking clarity on ingestion, credit usage, and operational efficiency• Org Reset Assessment for organizations with stalled, misaligned, or underperforming Salesforce environmentsAll assessments use Fortimize’s structured and trusted framework, designed to deliver clarity with minimal internal effort. Each diagnostic includes a keepable action plan that organizations can execute independently or with Fortimize.Certain assessments, including Red Account Rescue, may be offered at no cost when initiated through a Salesforce Account Executive. Pre-implementation assessments may also be discounted for organizations evaluating Salesforce for the first time.New Pressure to Understand Data Movement Across Connected SystemsOrganizations increasingly rely on connected ecosystems that combine Salesforce, MuleSoft, analytics platforms, governance tools such as Informatica, and the broader Einstein Data Layer. As these environments evolve, organizations need clear visibility into how systems connect, how data moves, and how consumption and operations align with business objectives.Fortimize’s expanded Performance Suite helps organizations reduce early uncertainty, strengthen data foundations, and adapt their Salesforce ecosystem with confidence without disrupting existing operating models. The assessments also complement Fortimize’s Delivery as a Service model, a continuous and agile approach designed for organizations that require ongoing alignment, structured data practices, and predictable pathways as usage grows. When teams start with clarity, they can navigate consumption, AI readiness, and multi-cloud expansion without reworking their approach each quarter.About FortimizeFortimize is a team-owned Salesforce consultancy with team members across North America. Since 2012, it has supported banks, credit unions, real estate firms, and commercial businesses by delivering tailored technology solutions that streamline operations and improve customer outcomes. Learn more at fortimize.com.

What Makes Salesforce Consumption Predictable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.