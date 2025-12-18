Carlas USA Unveils World’s First Printable Paint Protection

CARLAS USA

Carlasusa.com Unveils World’s First Printable Paint Protection Film at SEMA 2025 – Revolutionizing Vehicle Customization

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlasusa.com, a leader in innovative automotive protection solutions, today announces the exclusive launch of the world’s first printable Paint Protection Film (PPF) at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. This groundbreaking product allows automotive professionals to print custom designs directly onto high-quality PPF, eliminating the need for additional vinyl layers and opening new possibilities for personalization in wraps, branding, and protection.

As the only provider of printable PPF on the market, Carlasusa.com is set to transform the industry by combining superior paint protection with seamless digital printing capabilities. The film maintains the durability and self-healing properties expected from premium PPF while supporting vibrant, high-resolution prints. Ideal for auto shops, fleet operators, and customizers, this innovation reduces installation time, cuts material costs, and enables one-of-a-kind designs that stand out on the road.

“We’re thrilled to debut this game-changing technology at SEMA. Our printable PPF isn’t just a product, it’s a new era for customization,” said Tanveer Shah, CEO of Carlasusa.com.. “By being the sole innovators in this space, we’re empowering installers and distributors to offer services that were previously impossible, all while delivering unmatched protection against chips, scratches, and UV damage.”

Key features of Carlasusa.com’s Printable PPF include:

Direct Print Compatibility: Works with eco-solvent, latex, and UV inks for sharp, durable graphics.

Premium Durability: Up to 10-year warranty on protection, with optical clarity and hydrophobic properties.

Ease of Use: Flexible for complex contours, with air-release technology for bubble-free application.

Eco-Friendly Options: Available in recyclable variants to meet sustainability demands.

Attendees at SEMA 2025 can experience live demonstrations in the West Hall at Booth #51267 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 4-7. Exclusive show pricing and partnership opportunities are available.

For more information, visit www.carlasusa.com or contact Theo Tzortzis at Theo@carlasusa.com

About Carlasusa.com

Carlasusa.com specializes in advanced automotive films and protection solutions, serving professionals across North America. Committed to innovation and quality, the company delivers products that enhance vehicle aesthetics and longevity.

Legal Disclaimer:

