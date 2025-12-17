Safran and Log-hub Recognized for Co-Constructed Supply Chain Innovation at La Nuit de la Supply Chain

Log-hub AG and Safran were honored with the Coup de Cœur Award in the Co-construction category at La Nuit de la Supply Chain.

PARIS, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when industrial supply chains are under increasing pressure to improve resilience while significantly reducing emissions, collaborative approaches are gaining new importance. This shift was highlighted last night at La Nuit de la Supply Chain in Paris, where Safran and Log-hub AG received the Coup de Cœur Award in the Co-construction category, presented by Republik Group.The award recognizes a three-year collaboration focused on rethinking how complex aerospace supply chains can be designed, mapped, and optimized using data-driven decision-making. Rather than a traditional client–vendor relationship, the project stood out for its emphasis on co-construction: Safran and Log-hub worked closely to explore scenarios, challenge assumptions, and translate advanced analytics into practical logistics decisions.Over the course of the partnership, Log-hub became an integral part of Safran’s supply chain design journey, supporting large-scale network modeling across inbound and outbound flows. Using advanced supply chain applications, the teams mapped and analyzed flows from more than 2,000 suppliers and customers, evaluated multiple logistics scenarios, and identified optimal hub locations using Center of Gravity and Network Design methodologies.The results demonstrated the tangible value of this collaborative approach. By introducing strategically placed cross-docks in Europe and the United States and comparing “as-is” and “to-be” scenarios, Safran significantly reduced transport distances and emissions. Vehicle mileage was reduced by up to 60%, while CO₂ emissions and transport carbon intensity were cut by around 30%, creating a foundation for scalable, group-wide sustainability initiatives.According to the award jury, the project was recognized not only for its measurable impact, but also for its replicability and long-term relevance. The collaboration illustrates how large industrial organizations can move beyond isolated optimization efforts and adopt consistent, data-driven frameworks that support both efficiency and decarbonization goals.For Safran, the initiative has helped establish a shared decision-making model that can now be extended across business units. For Log-hub, it reinforces the role of analytics platforms as enablers of collaboration rather than stand-alone tools.The Coup de Cœur Award underscores a broader industry message: meaningful supply chain transformation increasingly depends on partnerships that combine technological expertise with deep operational understanding. As supply chains grow more complex, projects like this one offer a practical example of how co-construction can deliver results that are both measurable and sustainable.About La Nuit de la Supply ChainLa Nuit de la Supply Chain brings together supply chain leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to spotlight initiatives shaping the future of the industry. More information about the event and awarded projects is available via Republik Group’s Supply Chain Trophées platform.

