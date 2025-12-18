Aircraft Gearbox Market Overview Aircraft Gearbox Market Size Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Gearbox Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $5.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Aircraft Gearbox Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace & Defense Components which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $103 billion by 2029, with Aircraft Gearbox market to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense which is expected to be$ $1,102 billion by 2029, the Aircraft Gearbox market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Aircraft Gearbox Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the aircraft gearbox market in 2029, valued at $2,663 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,737 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, investments in geared turbofan engines and rise in air traffic.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Aircraft Gearbox Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the aircraft gearbox market in 2029, valued at $2,263 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,456 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the investments in geared turbofan engines, an increase in demand for military helicopters and rise in air traffic.

Request a free sample of the Aircraft Gearbox Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7718&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Aircraft Gearbox Market in 2029?

The aircraft gearbox market is segmented by aircraft type into civil aviation and military aviation. The civil aviation market will be the largest segment of aircraft gearbox market segmented by aircraft type, accounting for 69% or $4,124 million of the total in 2029. The civil aviation market is supported by the growing demand for fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, increasing air passenger traffic and airline fleet expansion driven by rising global connectivity and low-cost carrier growth.

The aircraft gearbox market is segmented by fit into retrofit and linefit. The retrofit market will be the largest segment of the aircraft gearbox market segmented by fit, accounting for 57% or $3,392 million of the total in 2029. The retrofit market is supported by the increasing need to upgrade aging aircraft fleets, advancements in gearbox technology for improved efficiency and durability and stringent regulatory requirements for enhanced safety and performance in legacy aircraft.

The aircraft gearbox market is by gearbox type into accessory, actuation, reduction, tail rotor, auxiliary power unit, and other gearbox type. The accessory, market will be the largest segment of the aircraft gearbox market segmented by gearbox type, accounting for 26% or $1,578 million of the total in 2029. The accessory, market is supported by the increasing adoption of advanced power distribution systems, the growing demand for reliable and efficient auxiliary power units (APUs) and increasing investment.

The aircraft gearbox market is segmented by component into gear, housing, bearings, and other components. The gear market will be the largest segment of the aircraft gearbox market segmented by component, accounting for 33% or $1,989 million of the total in 2029. The gear market is supported by the growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, advancements in lightweight and high-performance gear materials and increased aircraft production for both commercial and military applications.

The aircraft gearbox market is segmented by application into engine and airframe. The engine, market will be the largest segment of the aircraft gearbox market segmented by application, accounting for 64% or $3,816 million of the total in 2029. The engine, market is supported by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines, advancements in geared turbofan technology for reduced emissions and noise and the growing production of next-generation commercial and military aircraft requiring high-performance power transmission systems.

What is the expected CAGR for the Aircraft Gearbox Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the aircraft gearbox market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Aircraft Gearbox Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aircraft gearbox market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape aerospace propulsion systems and maintenance operations worldwide.

Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size- The increasing aircraft fleet size markets will become a key driver of growth in the aircraft gearbox market by 2029. The high demand for air travel has led airlines to expand their aircraft fleet, which is expected to boost market growth. As airlines expand their fleets to meet rising passenger demand, replace aging aircraft and enhance operational efficiency, the demand for reliable and high-performance components such as gearboxes has surged. Aircraft gearboxes play a crucial role in transmitting mechanical power to essential systems like generators, fuel pumps and other auxiliary equipment. As a result, increasing aircraft fleet size market is anticipated to contributing to a 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Air Traffic- The increase in air traffic will become a key driver of growth in the aircraft gearbox market by 2029. With more frequent flights and higher aircraft usage, there is a greater need for reliable and efficient gearbox systems that support critical aircraft functions such as power transmission to onboard systems like generators, fuel pumps and environmental controls. Higher flight frequency accelerates wear and tears on gearboxes, increasing the demand for replacements, repairs and maintenance services. As a result, increase in air traffic is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increased Commercial Aircraft Deliveries - The increased commercial aircraft deliveries will serve as a key growth catalyst for aircraft gearbox market by 2029. As airlines expand their fleets to meet rising passenger demand, major aircraft manufacturers are ramping up production, boosting the need for advanced gearbox systems. The growing adoption of next-generation aircraft with fuel-efficient engines, such as geared turbofan (GTF) technology, further accelerates demand for lightweight and high-performance gearboxes. Therefore, this increased commercial aircraft deliveries is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increased Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Activities - The increased maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities will serve as a key growth catalyst for aircraft gearbox market by 2029. As global aircraft fleets expand and utilization rates rise, airlines and operators focus on maintaining gearbox efficiency and reliability through regular servicing. Aging aircraft in commercial and military sectors require frequent gearbox inspections, repairs, and replacements to ensure optimal performance and compliance with safety regulations. Therefore, this increased maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Aircraft Gearbox Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-gearbox-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Aircraft Gearbox Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the aircraft gearbox systems market, the aircraft gearbox accessories market, the aircraft gearbox for civil aviation market, the aircraft gearbox and retrofit systems market and the aircraft engine and gearbox systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, and the growing shift toward decentralized and patient-centric testing models. This expansion is further supported by technological advancements in biosensor and immunoassay-based diagnostic platforms, integration of digital health and data connectivity in point-of-care devices, and government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and chronic disease management. As healthcare systems increasingly emphasize preventive care and real-time monitoring, these segments are expected to experience robust adoption across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

The aircraft gearbox for civil aviation market is projected to grow by $1,451 million, the aircraft engine and gearbox systems market by $1,299 million, the aircraft gearbox and retrofit systems market by $1,218 million, the aircraft gearbox systems market by $692 million and the aircraft gearbox accessories market by $538 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.