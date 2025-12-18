Aircraft Galley Carts Market Overview Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report Aircraft Galley Carts Market Growth

Expected to grow to $5.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Aircraft Galley Carts Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Commercial Aircraft which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $260 billion by 2029, with Aircraft Galley Carts market to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace and Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Aircraft Galley Carts market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Aircraft Galley Carts Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the aircraft galley carts market in 2029, valued at $1,044 million. The market is expected to grow from $765 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for commercial aircraft and increasing air passenger traffic.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Aircraft Galley Carts Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the aircraft galley carts market in 2029, valued at $900 million. The market is expected to grow from $661 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the surge in demand for military aircraft and helicopters and increasing government support.

What will be Largest Segment in the Aircraft Galley Carts Market in 2029?

The aircraft galley carts market is by type into meal or bar trolley, waste trolley, folding trolley, and other types. The meal or bar trolley market will be the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by type, accounting for 45% or $1,354 million of the total in 2029. The meal or bar trolley market will be supported by the increasing demand for in-flight catering services, advancements in lightweight and ergonomic trolley designs and the growing emphasis on enhancing passenger experiences, particularly on long-haul and premium flights and increase in demand for air travel.

The aircraft galley carts market is segmented by size into full-size and half size. The full-size market will be the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by size, accounting for 56% or $1,685 million of the total in 2029. The full-size market will be supported by its extensive storage capacity, making it ideal for long-haul flights and high passenger volumes, as well as its ability to accommodate a wide range of in-flight services, including meals, beverages and duty-free items, while adhering to airline operational standards.

The aircraft galley carts market is by application into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and other applications. The narrow-body aircraft market will be the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $1,283 million of the total in 2029. The narrow-body aircraft market will be supported by the increasing global demand for short- and medium-haul flights, the growing adoption of low-cost carriers and the need for lightweight, space-efficient galley carts that align with the limited aisle and storage space of narrow-body aircraft.

What is the expected CAGR for the Aircraft Galley Carts Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the aircraft galley carts market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Aircraft Galley Carts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aircraft galley carts market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape in-flight catering operations, airline service efficiency, and cabin interior management worldwide.

Rising Defense Budgets- The rising defense budgets will become a key driver of growth in the aircraft galley carts market by 2029. Increased defense budgets typically result in higher procurement of military aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and tactical aircraft. Military aircrafts such as cargo planes require galley carts to ensure effective onboard meal service, maintaining proper food storage, transportation and serving capabilities for both crew and passengers during extended flights. With heightened defense spending, military forces prioritize aircraft modernization, which includes upgrading interior systems like galley carts. As a result, the rising defense budgets is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Number Of Aircraft Deliveries- The growing number of aircraft deliveries as a major factor driving the expansion of the aircraft galley carts market by 2029. Older aircraft often rely on outdated or non-standard galley carts, requiring replacement as airlines transition to more advanced fleet models. The introduction of new aircraft features state-of-the-art galley systems and improved cart designs, driving increased demand for modern galley carts. As airlines upgrade their fleets, the shift toward more efficient and standardized cart solutions becomes a priority. Consequently, the growing number of aircraft deliveries is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Economic Growth In Emerging Markets- The economic growth in emerging markets as a major factor driving the expansion of the aircraft galley carts market by 2029. As income levels increase, a growing number of individuals gain the ability to afford air travel, thereby driving higher passenger traffic. This surge in demand for air travel necessitates enhanced onboard services, including the increased requirement for efficient galley carts. Economic growth fosters the expansion of airlines in emerging markets, prompting increased fleet sizes and the establishment of new routes. This growth amplifies the demand for galley carts essential for onboard catering operations. Consequently, the economic growth in emerging markets is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Government Support- The increasing government support markets as a major factor driving the expansion of the aircraft galley carts market by 2029. Governments play a crucial role in assisting industries impacted by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Through financial support, stimulus packages and policy initiatives designed to revitalize key sectors like aviation, they can stimulate increased demand for products such as aircraft galley carts. As airlines resume operations and rebuild their fleets, there is a clear need for updated catering equipment to meet the rising travel demands. Consequently, increasing government support markets is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aircraft Galley Carts Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the aircraft galley carts and trolleys market, the aircraft galley carts and full-size trolley market, and the narrow-body aircraft galley carts market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by driven by increasing global air passenger traffic, fleet modernization programs, and rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient cabin equipment. This growth is further supported by advancements in composite material technologies, integration of smart and IoT-enabled galley systems, and a growing focus on sustainability and recyclability in aircraft interiors. As airlines prioritize operational efficiency, enhanced passenger service, and in-flight catering optimization, these segments are expected to experience rapid expansion.

The aircraft galley carts and full-size trolley market is projected to grow by $465 million, the aircraft galley carts and trolleys market by $390 million, and the narrow-body aircraft galley carts market by $371 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

