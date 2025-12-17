KoCoS Introduces New EPOS CV 201 Electronic Voltage Source

New EPOS CV 201 electronic voltage source

The new EPOS CV 201 voltage source will be available at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and was developed by KoCoS Messtechnik AG.

With the EPOS CV 201, we wanted to develop a powerful, electronically regulated voltage source that guarantees high starting and rated currents even at low voltages.” — Jürgen Dreier

KORBACH, HESSEN, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aim is to provide users worldwide in the energy supply and industrial sectors with an electronically controlled voltage source for precise testing and supply tasks.Precise control through electronic voltage sourcesUnlike voltage sources operated with variable transformers, such as the EPOS CV 821/831/753, the output voltage of the EPOS CV 201 is controlled entirely electronically. Electronic control ensures faster response times, greater accuracy, and stability. These features are particularly important for automated testing tasks.High power and stable controlThe EPOS CV 201 ensures stable output control even with load changes, with an adjustable voltage of up to 270 VAC/300 VDC, a power rating of 2000 VA, and rated currents of up to 40 A. The electronic control offers a high response speed and allows high starting currents. The device can be operated independently via the integrated 3.5" display. It can be easily integrated into ACTAS test systems via the Ethernet interface.Focus on practical functions“With the EPOS CV 201, our goal was not to develop another regulated voltage source—we already cover this with the other EPOS devices in the CV series ,” explains Jürgen Dreier, Product Manager at KoCoS. “Instead, we wanted to develop a powerful, electronically regulated voltage source that guarantees high starting and rated currents even at low voltages.”Technical details and further information are available on the KoCoS website

