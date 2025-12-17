MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe launches provincial programme designed to boost agricultural productivity

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Ms Nonceba Kontsiwe, has officially launched a flagship provincial commercialisation programme aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening local food systems and expanding economic opportunities for rural communities.

The launch marked the commencement of Phase One of the commercialisation of 100 PLAS and Land Reform farms, giving effect to a directive by Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane to accelerate agricultural development through district-based aggregation of suitable commodities.

During the launch in Ngqushwa Local Municipality, MEC Kontsiwe handed over 370 high-genetic cattle, comprising 301 pregnant heifers and 69 bulls to local farmers. She also officially handed over a 400-herd feedlot facility valued at R3.2 million, further strengthening livestock production capacity in the area.

The provincial commercialisation programme targets key commodities including grain, fruit and livestock (red meat) enterprises.

One of the beneficiaries, Neliswa Ngqula, a livestock farmer from Ngqushwa, said that while she specialises in beef production, she also farms sheep and goats at her Shine the Way enterprise.

“I am a beneficiary of the Department of Agriculture’s programmes. When government saw that I was a woman making strides to develop myself, I was selected to receive cattle,” said Ngqula, who received 10 pregnant Bonsmara heifers and one bull.

“I had been farming with Brahman cattle, which enabled me to cross-breed and improve quality. Today, I am elated to witness the launch of a programme that will enable us to become successful commercial farmers,” she added.

Ngqula further said the programme would assist farmers to “move away from being grant-dependent and become viable businesses that can motivate others to join the agricultural sector.”

She explained that her passion for livestock farming was inspired by her father and her in-laws, who were both actively involved in farming.

Addressing attendees, MEC Kontsiwe emphasised that the commercialisation programme differs from previous initiatives as it focuses on graduating emerging farmers into fully-fledged commercial producers.

“This programme does not only address poverty; it creates employment opportunities and contributes to the province’s GDP. This launch is not only for Ngqushwa Municipality, but for the entire Eastern Cape,” said Kontsiwe.

“We are driving this programme to encourage farmers to go all out and transition from emerging to commercial farmers. Phase One marks the beginning of a comprehensive commercialisation programme that seeks to produce successful, profit-making agricultural enterprises,” she added.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the department will focus on strengthening production on the 100 targeted farms, while improving business compliance, including the development of business plans, registration, SA GAP certification, and proper record-keeping to enable access to funding.

Furthermore, the farms will be supported with infrastructure, equipment and market access throughout the programme’s implementation period.

For the current financial year, the department, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), has set aside R20 million for blended finance schemes.

The ECRDA is envisioned as a key driver in transforming subsistence agriculture into commercially viable enterprises.

In addition, the prioritised farms will be targeted for R200 million in blended finance co-funding with the Land Bank, subject to project approvals and front-loading arrangements.

