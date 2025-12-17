By the numbers: 50+ Air Quality Division staff attend Rules School

Air quality rules and regulations are complicated. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Air Quality Division regulates industrial sources of air pollution. To gain proficiency in applying the state and federal regulations during EGLE’s work, proper staff training is key. On top of on-the-job training with their peers, and attending other job related training, all new AQD staff are sent to Rules School.

Rules School is a five-day course that is held every two years. During the span of five days, new staff are taught about the rules by more experienced staff – from the history of air quality rules in Michigan and the federal Clean Air Act, from Part 1 (the definitions) all the way to Part 19 (New Source Review For Major Sources Impacting Nonattainment Areas). In 2025, more than 50 new staff members from the AQD and the Attorney General’s office successfully completed Rules School.

Experienced inspectors, permit engineers, and technical programs staff break down complex concepts into manageable pieces. Attendees learn through a combination of lectures, practical application activities, and group discussions. This approach emphasizes consistency and understanding the intent behind the rules. Participants leave with a stronger foundation in air quality regulation, valuable connections with colleagues across the state, and a clearer sense of their role in protecting Michigan’s air quality.