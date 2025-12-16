How mentorship helps Veteran founders succeed

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Army veteran Dr. Arielle Jordan knows what’s it like to start down the path of entrepreneurship alone, and just how daunting that journey can be.

Soon after her military career ended unexpectedly, Jordan endured the loss of both her father and daughter. She ultimately took her personal experiences of trauma and grief and turned them into a mission to help others. She’s now a a trauma expert, consultant, speaker and author, and a licensed therapist with her own practice.

But it wasn’t until she attended DAV Patriot Boot Camp that Jordan found what any successful founder relies on: a mentor.

Founded in 2012, DAV Patriot Boot Camp connects transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses with invaluable education, world-class mentorship and a supportive community dedicated to helping them succeed as founders.

Applications for the next DAV Patriot Boot Camp, to be held Feb. 11-13, 2026, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, can be found at patriotbootcamp.org. Applications will close when all seats are full or by Jan. 16, whichever comes first. Participants will get the chance to compete in a pitch contest with $10,000 in no-obligation funding prizes up for grabs.

“It’s not just about lectures or coming to hear people talk at you,” Jordan said about the 3-day program. “It really is about the mentorship.”

Participants are matched with up to eight mentors, including successful founders, CEOs and subject matter experts, for one-on-one sessions. Past mentors have included people like RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, Terra Arma co-founder David Reid, and Redi’s number one mentor, acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Robert Irvine of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible.”

Reid said Irvine sets an example of how to mentor others.

“The guy will give you his own shirt off his back,” Reid said.

That was proven true when Reid and Irvine teamed up to mentor a military spouse who founded a line of baking mixes. After suggesting a product packaging overhaul, Reid and Irvine offered to provide new designs and delivered within days of the cohort.

Jordan has stayed in touch with the mentor she met through the program and credits him with helping her build confidence and advancing her vision. As a program alumna, she quickly jumped at the chance to return as a mentor. She also presented a session on mental wellness and leadership, areas she specializes in.

“As a Veteran, I understand the unique challenges that come with transitioning into entrepreneurship after service,” Jordan said. “So there’s identity shifts, there’s imposter syndrome, there’s navigating civilian systems, like those kind of things. And being able to support fellow Veterans on that journey… I felt like I’m giving back to a community that has also shaped me.”

Learn more about DAV Patriot Boot Camp at patriotbootcamp.org.