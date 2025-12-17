Cheetah Learning Names Dan Byrne Distinguished Alum After Earning PMP® in Four Days and Improving his Career Trajectory

Passing the PMP Exam after only four days of Accelerated Exam Prep Creates Significant Advantage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning proudly recognizes Dan Byrne, MBA, PMP, as a Distinguished Cheetah Alum following a milestone achievement that underscores the impact of accelerated professional preparation.Byrne completed Cheetah Learning’s four-day accelerated PMPexam preparation program in 2024 and became PMPcertified the day after completing the program. During that same week, he was promoted into KPMG US’s management group, where he currently serves as a Manager in Federal Advisory.Byrne brings more than 10 years of leadership experience as an Army Logistics Officer in the Maryland National Guard and has managed over $90 million in federal research and development funding. His rapid certification and promotion highlight how focused, high-performance preparation can immediately translate into career advancement.“Getting the PMPwas the gold star to pin on my resume,” Byrne said. “Cheetah’s approach helped me show up calm, focused, and ready to perform when it mattered most.”Beyond the credential itself, Byrne credits Cheetah Learning’s holistic methodology - which integrates accelerated learning, focus training, and test-anxiety management — with reshaping how he approaches high-stakes challenges. Prior to enrolling, standardized testing had been a significant obstacle. The techniques he learned during the four-day program continue to support him professionally and academically.Today, Byrne is pursuing a Master of Science in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at Johns Hopkins University, applying the same preparation strategies and confidence developed through Cheetah Learning.According to the Project Management Institute’s 13th Edition Salary Survey, PMP-certified professionals in the United States earn a median salary of $120,000, compared to $93,000 for non-certified peers - a difference of approximately 29%.“Dan’s experience reflects what we see consistently,” said a Cheetah Learning spokesperson. “When experienced professionals are given the right structure and preparation, even one of the world’s most demanding certifications can be achieved in days - with results that last.”Cheetah Learning congratulates Dan Byrne on his continued success and proudly recognizes him as a Distinguished Cheetah Alum.About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is a leading provider of accelerated certification programs, specializing in PMP, Agile, and leadership development. For more than 25 years, Cheetah Learning has helped professionals achieve certification quickly while building confidence and long-term performance skills.For more information, visit www.cheetahlearning.com

