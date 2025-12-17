Orlando Housing Market Data Shows Stabilization, Not a Crash, According to New Analysis

Shahram Sondi, Certified Mortgage Advisor™ and founder of The Mortgage Expert, reviewed recent home price and foreclosure data to assess current conditions in the Orlando housing market.

Independent mortgage expert reviews Redfin and ATTOM data, urging long-term planning over short-term housing market headlines

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As online speculation grows around whether the Orlando housing market is “crashing,” a new data-driven analysis suggests a more measured reality: home prices have stabilized following the rapid growth seen between 2020 and 2022, and foreclosure activity is normalizing from historically low levels.The analysis, prepared by Shahram Sondi, Certified Mortgage Advisor™ and founder of The Mortgage Expert, reviewed recent pricing trends for the Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford metro area using the Redfin Data Center, alongside foreclosure trends reported in ATTOM’s Monthly U.S. Foreclosure Market Reports.“Headlines tend to amplify fear, but the data is calmer,” said Sondi. “Orlando has cooled from the peak frenzy period, yet prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Stabilization after rapid growth isn’t the same thing as a crash.”Key takeaways from the analysis include:- Orlando-area home prices have leveled off after several years of rapid appreciation- Foreclosure activity has increased from pandemic-era lows but remains far below crisis-era conditions- The greater risk for many buyers today is payment shock from underestimated property taxes and homeowners insurance, rather than short-term price movement- Long-term planning and conservative budgeting remain critical for financial stability beyond closingSondi noted that buyers often focus on timing the market while underestimating ownership costs that can change after purchase.“In practice, buyers rarely struggle because they bought at the ‘wrong time,’” Sondi added. “They struggle because no one prepared them for how taxes and insurance can affect monthly payments a year or two later.”The full analysis, including charts and methodology, is available here:About Shahram SondiShahram Sondi is a Certified Mortgage Advisor™ with more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Based in Orlando, Florida, he focuses on education-driven mortgage guidance designed to help homebuyers make informed, long-term financial decisions.About The Mortgage ExpertThe Mortgage Expert is an independent mortgage brokerage serving homebuyers throughout Florida, emphasizing transparency, long-term planning, and borrower education beyond the closing table.NMLS #186790 | Company NMLS #2412313

