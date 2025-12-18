Openvest and EVOKE Partner to Expand Global Investment Access

The partnership expands investment access, marketplace opportunities, and global growth through a unified entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This collaboration reflects our belief that opportunity and access to proven investment strategies should be available to everyone, not just a select few.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVOKE proudly announces a special strategic partnership and collaboration with Openvest , centered on the introduction of Strategic Partnership Packages designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s investors. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in EVOKE’s mission to connect innovative solutions with a global community seeking growth, education, and opportunity.As part of the collaboration, EVOKE plans to actively promote and enhance the visibility of Openvest’s products and investment solutions across its extensive community, digital platforms, media channels, live events, and global marketplace. Through this strategic exposure, Openvest will gain increased access to both domestic and international markets, allowing its offerings to reach a broader and more diverse audience.EVOKE believes that Openvest is revolutionary in its approach to investment access, helping individuals gain exposure to strategies and opportunities that have traditionally been reserved for established or institutional investors. By prioritizing education, transparency, and structured participation, Openvest is reshaping how investors engage with sophisticated investment strategies.At the core of this collaboration is a shared belief in equality and opportunity for all—not just for the wealthy. EVOKE strongly supports initiatives that work to level the playing field and empower individuals with the tools, knowledge, and access needed to participate in meaningful economic growth.By supporting and amplifying Openvest, EVOKE is further advancing its purpose of spreading access, awareness, and financial empowerment globally. This collaboration reinforces EVOKE’s commitment to championing innovation, fostering inclusive growth, and creating pathways for individuals and communities to engage in opportunities that were once out of reach.

