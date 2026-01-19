EVOKE Redefines Valentine’s Day with Phygital Gifts That Last Beyond February 14

EVOKE redefines Valentine’s Day with phygital gifts—luxury jewelry, art, and collectibles paired with lasting digital ownership that keeps love beyond Feb 14.

Valentine’s Day shouldn’t end on February 14, we created this collection for couples who want their gifts to mean more—to last longer, to tell a story, and to hold value emotionally and digitally.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where love, technology, and ownership are evolving, EVOKE Phygital Marketplace is transforming how Valentine’s Day gifts are given, experienced, and remembered. This February 14, 2026, EVOKE introduces its exclusive “Celebrate Love With Impact” Valentine’s Phygital Collection, redefining romantic gifting through the fusion of luxury physical items and lasting digital ownership.Valentine’s Day has traditionally been about fleeting moments—flowers that wilt, chocolates that disappear, and cards tucked away in drawers. EVOKE challenges this tradition by offering phygital gifts designed to endure long after the holiday ends. Each curated bundle blends tangible luxury—such as fine jewelry, limited-edition art, and premium collectibles—with secure digital counterparts that provide ongoing value, access, and emotional resonance.A New Language of Love: Phygital OwnershipAt the heart of EVOKE’s Valentine’s Day experience is the belief that modern love deserves modern expression. EVOKE’s phygital gifts combine physical craftsmanship with digital authentication, perks, and exclusive experiences, allowing couples to own something meaningful both in the real world and the digital one.From elegant jewelry pieces paired with digital certificates of ownership, to collectible artworks enhanced with virtual access, exclusive content, or future benefits, each gift tells a story that continues to unfold over time. These are not just presents—they are assets, memories, and shared experiences that grow with the relationship.What’s Inside the “Celebrate Love With Impact” CollectionThe Valentine’s Day Phygital Collection features a carefully curated selection of offerings, including:Luxury Jewelry with Digital OwnershipTimeless pieces paired with secure digital records, unlocking authenticity, provenance, and future benefits.Phygital Art & CollectiblesLimited-edition physical art pieces connected to digital versions, providing collectors with exclusivity and long-term value.Exclusive Digital PerksAccess to private experiences, future drops, members-only content, and evolving utilities tied to each purchase.Investment-Grade RomanceGifts that don’t depreciate with time, but instead offer emotional, experiential, and collectible value beyond February 14.More Than a Gift — A Future-Focused Expression of LoveEVOKE’s approach reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, where buyers seek meaningful ownership, digital integration, and long-term engagement rather than one-time transactions. The Valentine’s collection caters to modern couples who value innovation, exclusivity, and intentional gifting.Where Love Meets InnovationEVOKE Phygital Marketplace continues to position itself at the forefront of the next evolution in commerce—where physical and digital experiences merge seamlessly. By blending romance with technology, EVOKE is creating a new standard for holiday gifting that aligns with the future of luxury, collectibles, and emotional connection.The “Celebrate Love With Impact” Valentine’s Phygital Bundles will be available for a limited time leading up to and including February 14, 2026, exclusively on the EVOKE platform.Availability🖤 Valentine’s Day Phygital Sale📅 February 14, 2026About EVOKE Phygital MarketplaceEVOKE Phygital Marketplace is a next-generation commerce platform that seamlessly blends physical luxury goods with digital ownership, access, and utility. From fine jewelry and art to collectibles and immersive experiences, EVOKE empowers consumers to own assets that transcend traditional retail and unlock long-term value in both physical and digital worlds.

