UK-Based Fintech Neropay Launches Digital Payment Solution for Small Businesses

STOCKPORT, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockport, United Kingdom – UK-based fintech company Neropay has announced the launch of its new digital payment solution designed to help small and medium-sized businesses across the United Kingdom accept and manage in-person card payments more efficiently.As digital and face-to-face payments continue to play a central role in the UK economy, many small businesses still rely on outdated card terminals and fragmented payment systems. Neropay’s platform aims to address these challenges by providing a modern payment solution that supports in-person card transactions alongside digital payment management.The new solution enables businesses to accept card payments in physical retail environments while offering improved visibility into transactions and cash flow. Neropay’s technology is designed to integrate smoothly into existing business operations, reducing complexity and helping merchants manage day-to-day payments more effectively.According to industry data, UK SMEs are increasingly seeking flexible and reliable in-person payment solutions that can adapt to changing customer expectations. Neropay’s launch reflects this demand, positioning the company as part of the next generation of fintech providers supporting the UK’s small business and retail ecosystem.“Small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, yet many still struggle with legacy card payment infrastructure,” said Eray Bozkuş, CEO of Neropay. “Our focus is on providing a practical and easy-to-use card payment solution that helps businesses accept in-person payments with confidence and operate more efficiently.”Neropay’s platform has been developed with scalability and security in mind, ensuring that businesses of different sizes can benefit from consistent and dependable card payment technology. The company plans to continue expanding its offering in line with regulatory standards and evolving market needs.The launch marks an important milestone for Neropay as it strengthens its presence in the UK fintech landscape. By focusing on simplicity, transparency, and reliability, the company aims to build long-term relationships with businesses looking for dependable in-person payment solutions for UK businesses.About NeropayNeropay is a UK-based fintech company providing digital and in-person payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company focuses on building practical, secure, and user-friendly financial technology designed to support business growth in an increasingly digital and card-driven economy.Learn more at https://neropay.app

