International Business Brokers Association Names Jim Parker Chairman of the Board

Jim Parker, Chairman of the Board, International Business Brokers Association

Veteran business broker with nearly 25 years of experience to lead global association beginning January 1, 2026

The IBBA represents brokers who sell businesses every day, and I’m honored to support members as we strengthen professionalism and transaction excellence across the industry.” — Jim Parker

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), the world’s largest non-profit The Association for Business Brokers and Intermediaries announced that Jim Parker, a A nationally recognized business broker based in Orlando, Florida, has been named Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.

The IBBA represents more than 3,000 business intermediaries worldwide and is the leading professional organization for brokers involved in the sale of privately held businesses, mergers, and acquisitions.

Parker brings nearly 25 years of experience selling businesses and has been directly involved in more than 500 completed business transactions across the United States.

He specializes in the sale of auto repair–related businesses and lawn and landscape companies, representing business owners nationwide throughout the full lifecycle of a sale, including preparation, valuation, marketing, negotiation, and closing.

He is the founder of TheAutoRepairBoss.com and TheLawnBoss.com, two industry- specific platforms dedicated exclusively to the sale of auto repair and lawn and landscape businesses across the country. Both platforms are designed to educate business owners and connect qualified buyers and sellers within these specialized

industries.

Currently serving on the IBBA Board of Directors, Parker also holds multiple leadership roles within the business brokerage profession. He is a member of the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) Board of Directors, where he previously served three terms as State Chairman and three terms as Central Florida District President. In addition, Parker serves on the BizBuySell Advisory Council, contributing insight on marketplace trends and transaction activity affecting business sellers and buyers nationwide.

“The IBBA plays a vital role in supporting business brokers who are actively involved in selling businesses every day,” said Parker. “As Chairman, my focus will be on strengthening the profession, supporting transaction-focused brokers, and ensuring our members have the resources they need to successfully represent business owners in increasingly complex sales.”

Parker is widely recognized for both his transaction experience and industry leadership. He is the host of “Let’s Chat with Jim Parker,” a webinar and YouTube series focused on real-world business sales, deal structure, and transaction strategy, and he is a frequent speaker at national and regional business brokerage conferences throughout the United States.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Clarion University and is among fewer than 40 professionals worldwide to hold all four of the industry’s most advanced business brokerage and M&A credentials:

CBI – Certified Business Intermediary

MCBI – Master Certified Business Intermediary

CM&AP – Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional

M&AMI – Mergers and Acquisitions Master Intermediary

Over the course of his career, Parker has earned nearly 50 industry and sales awards, including multiple Top 50 Business Broker Sales Awards, IBBA Chairman’s Awards, IBBA Deal Maker Awards, and the Ken Stebbins Award, recognizing excellence in completed transactions and leadership within the profession.

His appointment as Chairman reflects the IBBA’s continued emphasis on transaction expertise, professional standards, and advocacy for business brokers actively engaged in selling businesses in today’s evolving mergers and acquisitions landscape.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Founded in 1984, the International Business Brokers Association is the world’s largest non-profit association for business brokers and intermediaries, with more than 3,000 members globally. The IBBA provides education, certification programs, conferences, and professional resources designed to support brokers involved in the sale of privately held businesses and middle-market transactions.

Media Contact

Grant parker

Communications Director

Boss Group International

Email: GrantP@bossgi.com

