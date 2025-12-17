Tyson Bowerbank & Madison Blackley Join The Team

SALTT Adds Top Talent From Snow and Skate to its Growing Athlete Team.

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALTT Welcomes Pro Snowboarder Madison Blackley and Pro Skateboarder Tyson Bowerbank to the SALTT Athlete Team

SALTT is excited to announce the addition of two standout athletes to the SALTT Athlete Team: professional snowboarder Madison Blackley and professional skateboarder Tyson Bowerbank. Both athletes bring deep roots in their respective communities, a commitment to progression, and a shared belief in the importance of hydration and recovery.

Madison Blackley Joins the SALTT Athlete Team

Known for her happy-go-lucky energy and fearless style, Madison Blackley has made her mark in competitive snowboarding and backcountry filming. She has competed in some of the sport’s most prestigious events, including Natural Selection, Kings and Queens of Corbetts Couloir, X Games, and Dew Tour Street Style. Beyond competition, she’s recognized as a community leader who uplifts fellow riders and inspires future generations.

“Community is everything to me,” said Blackley. “Snowboarding has shaped how I connect with nature, the outdoors, and people. Joining the SALTT team feels like a natural fit. Hydration and recovery are huge on long days in the mountains. My go-to flavors are Cocoa Loco in the thermos on cold days and Mondo Melon in my water bottle—they keep me going when it counts.”

Born and raised in Park City, Utah, Blackley has spent decades building a reputation rooted in authenticity, creativity, and grit—qualities that mirror SALTT’s own values.

Tyson Bowerbank Joins the SALTT Athlete Team

Salt Lake City native Tyson Bowerbank has been a force in skateboarding since age five. By ten, he was already winning major events like Best of the West and Lords of Dogtown. His technical, creative skating has earned him national recognition, global contest wins, and sponsorships from leading skate brands. Today, he continues pushing street skating while giving back to the SLC community that raised him.

“Skateboarding has shaped my life in every way,” said Bowerbank. “From work ethic to the people I’ve met, it’s been everything. Joining SALTT is exciting because hydration and recovery are such big parts of performing my best. My go-to flavors when I’m skating are Mondo Melon or Blue Slushies—they keep me feeling good so I can push hard day after day.”

A Shared Vision

“Madison and Tyson both embody what SALTT stands for—dedication, authenticity, and community,” said Michelle Tierney, Brand Manager at SALTT. “They’ve each achieved so much while staying grounded in the cultures that inspire them. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the SALTT family and support them both on and off the mountain and the board.”

As part of their partnerships, both athletes will represent SALTT throughout the year in competitions, film projects, community events, and content that highlights the role of hydration and recovery in high-performance riding and skating.

About SALTT

SALTT delivers clean, sugar-free hydration made for athletes, creators, and outdoor enthusiasts. Free from artificial junk and packed with essential minerals, SALTT fuels performance, recovery, and everyday adventure—from the mountain to the skatepark and beyond. Learn more at saltt.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinksaltt.

