MetaLab Highlights Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) & Pulse Wave Analysis for Cardiovascular Insight

MetaLab technician prepares a patient for Autonomic Nervous System & Pulse Wave Analysis testing, a non-invasive assessment of arterial stiffness and cardiovascular resilience. During the 15-minute ANS & Pulse Wave Analysis, patients relax in a calm environment designed to ensure accuracy while supporting recovery and peace of mind. Results are explained in detail during a physician consultation, translating advanced cardiovascular insights into clear, actionable strategies for health and longevity. The Pulse Wave Analysis station uses pressure cuffs on the arms and legs, along with advanced sensors and software, to evaluate arterial stiffness, stress response, and nervous system balance in one integrated test.

One station, powerful insights into cardiovascular health and stress resilience

Cardiovascular disease doesn’t develop overnight—it’s the result of years of hidden changes in how your arteries and nervous system function. ” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia today highlights its Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) & Pulse Wave Analysis station, a non-invasive diagnostic experience that provides a detailed look at cardiovascular function, stress regulation, and recovery. The assessment evaluates arterial stiffness—a critical early marker of cardiovascular risk—along with how the nervous system regulates circulation and recovery. Priced at $125 — or included in MetaLab’s full seven-test package for $575 — the assessment gives patients a clearer picture of current cardiovascular resilience and emerging long-term risk.MetaLab first introduced the ANS & Pulse Wave Analysis station at the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit event, where athletes and attendees experienced the assessment firsthand. The station was later featured during MetaLab’s Grand Opening, offering the broader community insight into how early changes in cardiovascular resilience may influence long-term health outcomes.According to Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute,“Cardiovascular disease doesn’t develop overnight—it’s the result of years of hidden changes in how your arteries and nervous system function. By identifying early warning signs like arterial stiffness and autonomic imbalance, we can intervene sooner and help patients take proactive steps to protect their heart health and longevity.”Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, yet many of its earliest warning signs go unnoticed. The ANS with Pulse Wave Analysis station helps illuminate key aspects of cardiovascular and overall health by measuring arterial stiffness, a key early marker of cardiovascular risk associated with heart attack, stroke, and premature mortality; evaluating heart rate variability to assess balance between sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest-and-repair) nervous system activity; and revealing potential early indicators of hypertension, inflammation, or risks related to conditions such as sleep apnea. Research consistently links increased arterial stiffness with elevated cardiovascular risk, and detecting these changes early provides an opportunity to act long before symptoms or disease appear.Following testing, patients may review their results with Dr. Greene or another MetaLab physician during a premium, insurance-covered consultation. During this session, patients receive a personalized, physician-guided assessment of cardiovascular resilience and stress response, recommendations for lifestyle strategies, exercise programs, and medical therapies to support vascular health, and guidance on recovery, sleep, and stress-management techniques to restore autonomic balance. This transforms advanced diagnostics into a clear action plan designed to improve heart health, enhance recovery, and support long-term longevity.Like all MetaLab services, ANS & Pulse Wave Analysis is delivered in an environment designed to feel restorative as well as precise. Patients complete the 15-minute, non-invasive assessment in a comfortable setting that emphasizes relaxation, supporting accuracy while providing a premium health experience.ANS with Pulse Wave Analysis is now available by appointment at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office (508 Birch Street, Bristol, CT). To learn more or schedule, visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab — a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab — and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

