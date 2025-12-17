Southeast US smart building technology leader expands AI-powered services

Renasant Convention Center Bass Pro Shop Pyramid Memphis Terminix Headquarters

Ewing|Kessler Marks 20 Years as Memphis Leader in Next-Generation HVAC and Intelligent Building Solutions

From AI-powered remote diagnostics with Daikin’s Hero platform to advanced digital infrastructure from Siemens, we help clients operate smarter, cleaner, and more resiliently.” — Chris Ewing

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing|Kessler , the Mid-South’s trusted partner for advanced HVAC systems and intelligent building integration , is redefining the future of building technology with AI-enabled virtual services, precision cooling for mission-critical data centers, and large-scale smart building projects across the region.A hallmark project is Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, recognized as one of the South’s most advanced buildings. Through its EK Automation Division, Ewing|Kessler deployed integrated systems that precisely control humidity, sustain specialized indoor wildlife habitats, and maximize energy performance.Now celebrating more than two decades of growth, Ewing|Kessler is investing aggressively in the next era of building solutions—particularly high-density data centers powering AI and cloud computing. These facilities demand precision cooling, real-time diagnostics, and superior energy efficiency, all core strengths of the company’s expanding portfolio.Other notable projects include the International Paper headquarters, Terminix headquarters at Peabody Place, University of Memphis, and upgrades for high-profile civic and commercial properties.“Our industry is evolving faster than ever, and we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve,” said Chris Ewing, co-founder and CEO. “From AI-powered remote diagnostics with Daikin’s Hero platform to advanced digital infrastructure from Siemens, we help clients operate smarter, cleaner, and more resiliently.”Through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Daikin and Siemens, Ewing|Kessler continues to bring the latest technology to market—delivering virtual service capabilities, real-time performance data, and unmatched efficiency to every project.- About Ewing|Kessler -Founded in 2004, Ewing|Kessler is a regional leader in next-generation HVAC, smart building integration, and AI-enabled virtual services. With more than 35 million square feet of building environments managed and over 500 successful projects, co-founders Chris Ewing and Frank Kessler have positioned the company as a trusted partner for organizations seeking smarter, cleaner, and more resilient facilities in an increasingly connected world.- Ewing|Kessler Company Fact Sheet -Company Name: Ewing|KesslerEstablished: 2004Headquarters: Memphis, TennesseeFounders: Chris Ewing , Frank KesslerEwing|Kessler is a regional leader in next-generation HVAC systems, intelligent building integration, and AI-powered virtual services. For over two decades, we have partnered with institutions and enterprises across the Mid-South to deliver resilient, efficient, and future-ready building solutions.Core Capabilities:- Next-Gen HVAC Systems: Advanced heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions tailored for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical environments.- Smart Building Integration: End-to-end design, installation, and support for intelligent building technologies—spanning HVAC, lighting, energy, security, and occupancy management.- AI-Enabled Virtual Service: Remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance monitoring, enabled by Daikin’s Hero platform and Siemens digital infrastructure tools.- Data Center Environmental Control: High-precision cooling and monitoring solutions for high-density data centers supporting AI and cloud infrastructure.Track Record of Performance:- 20+ years of proven expertise- 35M+ sq. ft. of building environments managed- 500+ projects successfully delivered across sectorsMarkets Served:- Healthcare & Medical Facilities- Hospitality (hotels, arenas, convention centers)- Education (serving the largest school districts in Tennessee and North Mississippi)- Industrial & Distribution Centers- Commercial Office & Corporate Headquarters- Data Centers & High-Density AI InfrastructureFeatured Projects:- Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid: Intelligent system managing humidity, indoor wildlife habitats, and energy performance—recognized as one of the South’s most advanced buildings.- Renasant Convention Center: Comprehensive modernization of building systems to support large-scale events and energy efficiency.- Terminix Headquarters at Peabody Place: Integrated smart infrastructure supporting corporate operations and facility optimization.- Landers Center Expansion (DeSoto County): Upcoming project leveraging cutting-edge venue technology and next-gen environmental controls.Strategic Partnerships:- Daikin: Industry-leading partner for advanced HVAC equipment, remote diagnostics, and virtual services.- Siemens: Building digitalization and integrated control platforms for energy and automation systems.Our Commitment: For over 20 years, Ewing|Kessler has stood at the forefront of innovation, service, and sustainability. We empower organizations to operate smarter, cleaner, and more resilient facilities—positioning them for long-term success in an increasingly connected and demanding built environment.

