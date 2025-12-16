The Governor’s December Column: The Miracle of Light

NORTH CAROLINA, December 16 - This month Governor Josh Stein is sharing reflections on the holiday season. Media outlets are invited to publish Governor Stein’s column below.

--

Every December, my family lights and places our menorah in a window. Hanukkah – the miracle of lights – tells the story of a group of Jews who, guided by faith, used a day’s worth of oil to keep the temple lights burning for eight nights. Fundamentally, Hanukkah is about hope.

We don’t worry about the light when the sun is already shining. It’s much more difficult to hold on to that hope when we’re surrounded by darkness. But when it’s pitch black outside, a single light can pierce the darkness.

That’s why, in my faith, we follow the commandment to kindle the Hanukkah lights and keep them burning. And that’s why light is central to so many other holidays, including Christmas. It was a great joy and honor to participate in the lighting of the Capitol’s Christmas tree. That ceremony too focused on bringing light where there is darkness.

We each have a sacred responsibility to be a light in our communities. And let us draw hope from the many, many lights that already shine across our state.

In my first year as your Governor, I certainly have drawn hope from light – whether it’s the teachers who educate our children, the law enforcement officers who keep us safe, or the everyday people who see neighbors in need and lend them a helping hand. All of these people are a source of strength and inspiration.

As federal action cut off people’s SNAP benefits in November and the holidays strained families’ budgets in December, I’ve seen North Carolina's light shining in food banks across the state. In Asheville, Claire Neal experienced MANNA Food Bank’s warehouse being washed away by Hurricane Helene. MANNA’s own need was immense: tons of food lost and operations interrupted. Yet before the waters even receded, the folks at MANNA were already figuring out a Plan B. They knew that, as great as their need was, the need of the people of western North Carolina was greater.

I saw the same at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. When I visited, CEO Amy Beros met me at the door and immediately began describing the strain families were feeling from the shutdown impacts. It happened to be Veterans Day when I visited, and I spent the afternoon learning how too many of the state’s veterans are experiencing food insecurity. The food bank is standing in the gap to preserve both people’s access to their food and their dignity.

In Winston-Salem, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is helping families get through one of the most expensive months of the year. Around the holidays, when budgets stretch and worries grow, they are helping parents put meals on the table and helping children experience the joy of Christmas. They also have a remarkable commercial kitchen and massive warehouse where they are providing job training to the next generation of cooks and forklift operators.

Everywhere I go, I see people choosing to be light in each other’s lives. There is so much light in this state – if we have the eyes to see it and the courage to be it.

No matter what holiday you’re celebrating, my family is wishing yours a peaceful and joyful season.