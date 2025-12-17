StitchStudio and Marquette University Launch AI Initiative to Explore Climate and CAT Data in Insurance

Mamta Chaurdia and Karan Mishra of StitchStudio at a careers in insurance panel at Marquette University.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StitchStudio, an applied AI platform built for the insurance industry, is proud to announce a four-week collaborative initiative with Marquette University aimed at transforming how third-party data can be used to better inform underwriting decisions.The Stitch–Marquette project centers on a core question: How can third party datasets be leveraged to improve key decisions across the insurance lifecycle?The collaboration brings together Marquette students and Stitch’s AI experts to explore how publicly available and third-party datasets, such as FEMA disaster records and NOAA climate trends, can drive more intelligent underwriting, claims adjudication, and risk assessment practices in insurance.Bridging Academia and IndustryStudents identify and evaluate relevant catastrophe, climate, and socioeconomic datasets for their reliability, validity, and potential use in underwriting.Stitch provides ongoing mentorship and technical feedback through weekly office hours with the founder and domain experts.“This is more than a classroom exercise,” said Karan Mishra, CEO at Stitch. “It’s an opportunity for future talent to engage directly with one of the biggest challenges facing insurance today–translating complex datasets into clear, compliant, and operationally valuable insights.”At the end of the program, student teams present a comprehensive summary of data sources, use cases, and value potential in a final presentation deck. Extra credit is awarded for prototypes, dashboards, and creative approaches, including the use of satellite imagery, IoT data, or predictive analytics.“Collaborating with Stitch for our insurance class tech project demonstrates how Marquette’s students are tackling real world issues with their knowledge on new technologies, specifically generative AI, while learning about how this technology is advancing a critical sector of the global economy.” Says Jae Junkunc, Director of the Insurance Leadership Program at Marquette University. “We are fortunate to have Stitch’s leadership team mentor and teach future insurance leaders.”The partnership reflects Stitch’s broader mission to bring interest and fresh talent into the insurance industry to foster and drive change, and develop the next generation of leaders.Stitch is backed by ManchesterStory, a premier InsurTech-focused venture capital firm that invests in innovative companies driving carrier and broker-centric innovation across the insurance value chain. Built by industry experts and technologists, Stitch combines real-time data ingestion, intelligent task automation, and human-in-the-loop design to streamline everything from submissions to servicing. With deep roots in insurance and an eye on the future, Stitch is redefining what’s possible, without disrupting what works. To learn more, visit stitchstudio.ai About Marquette UniversityMarquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. Through the formation of hearts and minds, Marquette prepares 11,100 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students to lead, excel and serve as agents of positive change. Ranked in the top 20% of national universities, Marquette is recognized for its undergraduate teaching, innovation and career preparation as the sixth-best university in the country for job placement. The focus on student success and immersive, personalized learning experiences encourages students to think critically and engage with the world around them.

