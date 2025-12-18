IconicVan Introduces High-Capacity Shelving and Modular Flooring Systems for Commercial Vans

Cargo Van Shelving system by IconicVan Aluminum + Plywood Floor system by IconicVan Fully Aluminum Floor system by IconicVan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IconicVan , founded by industrial designer Alex with more than 30 years of hands-on experience in mobility and industrial design, has introduced a refreshed product line for the U.S. commercial upfitting market, including a Cargo Van Shelving System and a modular Aluminum Floor System . Built on decades of European engineering experience, the systems are designed to meet the practical demands of service fleets, professional upfitters, and vocational van operators across the United States.IconicVan applies a system-based, structural approach to van interiors, focusing on durability, flexibility, and long-term use. Both products are manufactured entirely in the United States, combining German engineering discipline with domestic production and supply chain flexibility.High-Capacity Cargo Van Shelving Built for Working FleetsThe IconicVan Cargo Van Shelving System is engineered as a stand-alone solution for technicians and fleet operators who require adaptable storage without committing to fixed layouts. Constructed from corrosion-resistant aluminum, the shelving system delivers more than twice the load capacity of many traditional shelving solutions while maintaining a lightweight structure that helps manage overall vehicle weight.The modular design allows upfitters and technicians in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, delivery, and mobile service applications to configure shelving layouts based on specific workflows. Components can be repositioned as vehicle roles evolve, helping fleets extend vehicle service life while reducing downtime and interior rebuild costs.Modular Aluminum Flooring Solutions for Performance and Budget NeedsIconicVan’s flooring solutions address long-standing limitations of traditional van floors, which often rely on full-sheet plywood or composite materials that require drilling and permanent installation. Once installed, these layouts are difficult and costly to modify.The core IconicVan Aluminum Floor System is built from prefabricated aluminum segments that interlock using a tongue-and-groove mechanism to form a rigid structural base. Integrated mounting channels allow seats, shelving, and cargo-retention hardware to be secured and repositioned without drilling new holes. Installation options include high-strength adhesive bonding or mechanical fastening, and the system supports common commercial finish materials such as vinyl, laminate, wood, or textile flooring.In response to strong demand in the U.S. market for more cost-conscious flooring options, IconicVan also offers an engineered hybrid aluminum and plywood floor system. Designed as a direct alternative to common composite floors, the hybrid solution combines aluminum structural elements in high-load areas with plywood panels where material efficiency allows. This approach delivers greater strength, durability, and mounting capability than typical composite or plywood-only floors while remaining accessible for budget-focused fleets and upfitters.Focused on Supporting Local UpfittersIconicVan differentiates itself by working closely with professional upfitters and prioritizing speed, flexibility, and local collaboration. The company has developed a partnership program and invites U.S.-based upfitters to participate, allowing select partners to locally produce certain shelving components. This approach reduces typical industry lead times from several days to a single working shift while significantly lowering costs associated with logistics, packaging, shipping, and customer support, ultimately creating greater added value and margin potential for upfitter businesses.During the holiday season, and as part of a year-end initiative, IconicVan is launching a limited "Founding Upfitter Program" for select partners. The program will remain in effect through the end of January 2026 and provides qualifying upfitters with up to a 50% aluminum profile credit on initial system orders, along with fixed partner pricing for the duration of the program. The initiative is intended to support partners during the early stages of collaboration, reduce the risks associated with adopting new systems, and accelerate the execution of first projects in the new year.More information is available at www.iconicvan.com

