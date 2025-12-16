McKees Rocks Felon Charged with Possessing Firearms and Ammunition

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A resident of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating a federal firearms law, First Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Mark Lamarr Beavers, 26, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about August 26, 2025, Beavers, as a convicted felon, possessed two firearms and ammunition. Federal law prohibits possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Kelly M. Locher is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.