Mexican man sentenced for illegal reentry

GREAT FALLS – A Mexican man who was in the United States illegally was sentenced yesterday to time served, 31 days, and remanded to the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Marco Antonio Contreras-Delira, 40, pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one count of illegal reentry.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that on November 14, 2025, law enforcement encountered three individuals in a vehicle near Froid, Montana, including Contreras-Delira. The individuals presented Mexican identifications and admitted they were in the United States illegally.

Contreras-Delira was transported to the Plentywood, Montana, Border Patrol Station for processing. Record checks confirmed he had been issued several final orders of removal and had been removed from the United States on one prior occasion.

On December 28, 2007, Contreras-Delira was given a final order of removal and removed in December 2009. He had an active warrant at the time of his arrest in 2007. After paying his fine, authorities released him and he absconded to Texas where he was eventually arrested. Record checks revealed Contreras-Delira was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol on February 1, 2004, in Bartow County, Georgia.

On November 14, 2025, Border Patrol agents interviewed Contreras-Delira. He confirmed he is a Mexican national and citizen and has no documents to enter or remain in the United States. There is no indication in the files of Department of Homeland Security Contreras-Delira ever applied for or obtained the permission of the Homeland Security to reenter the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The U.S. Border Patrol and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

