Seven Defendants Sentenced to Prison for Their Participation in Transnational Telemarketing Scheme that Defrauded Victims of More Than $12 Million

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Yveler Marcellus, Felix Marcial, Asheem Henry, George Mims, Rahmel Thompson, Daquan Mitchell and Tatiana Williams were sentenced by United States District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in connection with their roles in a scheme to launder money fraudulently obtained from victims of a transnational telemarketing scheme, many of whom were elderly. The proceeds of the scheme were shared between the defendants and co-conspirators located abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.