Click here to learn more about Open Government and FOIA Information.

Open Government Material

The District is committed to a transparent, open form of government. District agency websites are required to make certain records available online to the public, if those records exist. In cases where these records exist but are not yet available online, agencies are working to provide them as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact the FOIA Officer.

Frequently Requested Public Records

FOIA Information

If you cannot find the information you are looking for here or elsewhere on DC.gov you can submit a FOIA request online via the DC government Public FOIA Portal. Requests may also be submitted by mail, fax, or email. However, please note that FOIA requests submitted online will be easier to track and process. For FOIA requests for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO), you can request from the OCFO FOIA portal.

To understand the process before making a request, please see foia.dc.gov.

Administrative Appeals

An administrative appeal is submitted to the Mayor. An administrative appeal may be submitted online via the DC government Public FOIA Portal. An appeal may also be submitted by mail or email. The appeal must include a copy of the original request as well as a copy of the public body's written denial letter issued to you, if any. In addition, the appeal must include a written statement of the arguments, circumstances, or reasons in support of the information sought by your request. The appeal letter must include "Freedom of Information Act Appeal" or "FOIA Appeal" in the subject line of the letter as well as marked on the outside of the envelope. You may direct a written appeal to:

[email protected]

Or

Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel

FOIA Appeal

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Suite 407

Washington, DC 20004

A copy of the appeal must be provided to the public body whose denial you are appealing. The appeal must be addressed to the public body’s FOIA Officer.

FOIA Officers

The FOIA Officers are the principal contact point within the Executive Office of the Mayor for advice and policy guidance on matters pertaining to the administration of the FOIA. All requests are handled professionally and expeditiously please contact: [email protected].

