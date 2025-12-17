DirectLend.ai Puts Small Business Owners Back in Control of Financing With Broker-Free Lender Matching

DirectLend AI announced a new approach to small business financing: skip the broker, and get matched directly to lenders that fit your current business profile.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectLend.ai announced a broker-free way for small business owners to find financing options for their business: build your business profile, then get matched to lenders based on your current business status, so you can find your top small business direct lenders and move forward on your terms.

For decades, the funding search has pushed owners into a broker-driven process: repeated intake calls, scattered lender outreach, and guesswork around who will actually approve the deal. DirectLend.ai changes that experience by using a matchmaking system that evaluates your business details against lender criteria to surface best-fit options faster, without forcing owners to rely on a broker to “shop” their deal.

“Business owners deserve control in the financing process, and now we're giving it to them with Directlend,” said William Mingione, Founder of DirectLend.ai. “DirectLend removes the need to shop through brokers and replaces it with a simple way to match, compare, and choose lenders based on where your business stands today.”

What makes DirectLend different for business owners

• No broker dependency: owners can look for the best lender type without dealing with multiple brokers.

• Profile-based matching: matches are generated using dozens of business and lender data points to align owners with lenders that fit their details.

• Faster decision path: the platform is designed to get owners from “maybe” to real options quickly.

• More control: owners can review options and decide what to pursue instead of being pushed toward a single lender.

• Clearer shopping experience: compare options in one place instead of repeating the same information across multiple conversations.

How it works

Business owners complete a short questionnaire to build their business profile, then DirectLend presents top matches and financing options for review and comparison. The business owner can then apply to themselves to their top-matched lenders if they choose.

Unlike the traditional broker model—where the incentives can steer borrowers toward whichever lender pays the highest commission—DirectLend is built to help owners find the lender that fits them best. The platform focuses on matching based on the business profile and funding needs, so owners can review options side-by-side and choose what’s right for their company, not what’s most profitable for a middleman.

Directlend controls the whole process from start to finish, ensuring that customer data is kept private and secure.

About DirectLend.ai

DirectLend.ai is a software platform that provides business owners with a simple online application and a matchmaking algorithm designed to connect applicants with lenders and help them find best-fit financing options based on their current business profile.

Directlend is looking for additional lending partners. Interview process required, click here to become a Directlend Lending Partner

