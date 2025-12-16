HPS Flooring Elevates Commercial Kitchen Safety & Hygiene with Advanced Epoxy Flooring Solutions

Front of House Epoxy Flooring Front of House Restaurant Flooring Restaurant Kitchen Flooring Food and Beverage Floor System Commercial Kitchen Floor System

HPS Flooring Elevates Commercial Kitchen Flooring Solutions

GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring, a leading provider of premium commercial and industrial flooring systems in New Jersey, is proud to spotlight its specialized Epoxy Kitchen Flooring offerings — engineered to deliver unmatched durability, hygiene, and ease of maintenance for commercial foodservice environments.As restaurants, catering facilities, and large‑scale food preparation sites face growing demands for compliant, high‑performance flooring, HPS Flooring’s epoxy kitchen systems stand out as a seamless solution that promotes safety, cleanliness, and cost‑efficiency.*Designed for the Rigors of Commercial Kitchens* HPS Flooring’s epoxy kitchen flooring is specifically formulated for environments where cleanliness and durability are critical. With a seamless, easy‑to‑clean surface that resists bacteria buildup and eliminates grout lines — common in traditional tile — these systems reduce cleaning time and support more rigorous sanitation practices.-The flooring systems feature:High compressive strength and wear resistance — capable of handling heavy kitchen traffic and equipment loads.Customizable non‑slip surfaces to enhance safety for staff during wet or greasy conditions.Chemical and heat resistance that stands up to harsh cleaners and elevated kitchen temperatures.Integrated radius cove bases that prevent contaminants from collecting in corners.A Smart Investment for Foodservice OperationsBy choosing epoxy kitchen flooring from HPS Flooring, commercial kitchens benefit from long‑lasting performance that significantly reduces maintenance costs over time, while maintaining compliance with strict health and safety standards. Moreover, the seamless nature of epoxy eliminates the need for constant grout repair and helps streamline daily cleaning routines — a crucial advantage for busy foodservice operations.*Expert Installation and Consultation Included*HPS Flooring doesn’t just provide a flooring product — the team offers free consultations to assess each facility’s unique requirements and recommend the best flooring solution. Certified, experienced installers ensure precision application and minimal disruption to business operations.“Our epoxy kitchen flooring systems are built for kitchens that demand performance under pressure,” said a spokesperson for HPS Flooring. “From restaurants to institutional foodservice facilities, our solutions help clients achieve safer, cleaner, and more efficient kitchen environments.”*About HPS Flooring*Based in Green Brook, New Jersey, HPS Flooring has been delivering professional epoxy and resinous flooring systems for commercial and industrial clients since 1988. With decades of experience and a focus on quality craftsmanship, the company provides durable, hygienic, and highly functional floors tailored to each client’s needs.Contact:HPS Flooring107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732‑384‑5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: https://www.hpsfloors.com/epoxy-kitchen-flooring/

