High Performance Systems Corporation Announces Mid Atlantic Expansion of Localized Epoxy Flooring Solutions for 2026

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High Performance Systems Corporation Expanding throughout the Mid Atlantic Region

Today’s facility managers aren't just looking for a floor; they are looking for a local partner who understands the specific environmental and regulatory challenges of their region”
— Jeffrey Smedley
MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --
High Performance Systems Corporation (HPS), a recognized leader in industrial and commercial resinous flooring, today announced a strategic initiative to enhance its "Epoxy Flooring Near Me" localized service model. As infrastructure modernization accelerates across the Mid Atlantic region, HPS is expanding its specialized installation teams to meet the rising demand for high-performance, chemical-resistant, and safety-compliant flooring systems. With over three decades of experience, High Performance Systems is shifting its 2026 focus to high-traffic industrial corridors, with a focus on the warehouse, food processing, and pharmaceutical sectors.
The initiative aims to bridge the gap between national-scale engineering and local-level service reliability."Today’s facility managers aren't just looking for a floor; they are looking for a local partner who understands the specific environmental and regulatory challenges of their region," said Jeffrey Smedley, spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "Our 2026 strategy ensures that when a client searches for 'epoxy flooring near me,' they find a team with the local agility to minimize downtime and the corporate resources to guarantee long-term durability".

*Key Highlights of the 2026 Initiative: Rapid Deployment Teams:
-Enhanced local presence in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York to provide 24/7 installation capabilities during facility shutdowns.
-Advanced Resinous Systems: Deployment of next-generation low-VOC waterborne formulations and antimicrobial additives tailored for healthcare and food-service environments.
-Localized Substrate Experts: Specialized focus on substrate preparation and moisture mitigation, addressing regional climate variations that impact floor longevity.
-Expanded Service Catalog: Comprehensive solutions including decorative flake flooring, heavy-duty urethane concrete, and high-reflectivity warehouse coatings.

This announcement follows the successful launch of the "Paying It Forward" community initiative by HPS’s division, Epoxy Floors NJ, which recently completed the resurfacing of dugouts for the Long Hill Township Baseball Club. For more information on High Performance Systems or to find a local installation expert, visit highperformancesystems.com/epoxy-flooring-companies-near-me.

About High Performance Systems Corporation: Established in 1988 and headquartered in Middlesex, NJ, High Performance Systems Corporation is a premier provider of seamless industrial flooring. We specialize in epoxy, urethane, and polyaspartic systems and serve a wide range of industries, delivering engineered solutions that prioritize safety, hygiene, and extreme durability.

Media Contact: Jeff Smedley
jsmedley@hpsflooring.com
1-800-928-7220
www.highperformancesystems.com

Jeffrey Smedley
High Performance Systems
+1 7323845577
email us here
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Jeffrey Smedley
High Performance Systems
+1 7323845577
Company/Organization
High Performance Systems
436 Lincoln Blvd
MIddlesex, New Jersey, 08846
United States
+1 800-928-7220
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About

High Performance Systems is a commercial and industrial epoxy flooring contractor based in Middlesex, New Jersey, specializing in high‑performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, safety, and long‑term performance. The company has been installing epoxy and specialty floor systems since 1988, bringing decades of experience and certified expertise to projects across warehousing, manufacturing, food service, pharmaceutical, and other industrial environments.

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