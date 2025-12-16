Submit Release
DMPED Digest - November 2025 Edition

Letter from the Deputy Mayor


Happy Thanksgiving from DMPED

This holiday season, we pause to reflect on what truly makes DC strong: our neighborhoods, our businesses, and our people. Even amid unexpected changes and challenges this year, the District continues to show resilience and a spirit of unity. 

At DMPED, we are thankful for the employees, owners and patrons who keep DC’s doors open and provide us with goods, services, and good cheer. That’s why Mayor Bowser recently announced the next round of retail grants, which provide funding for local businesses through the Great Streets program, the Emerging Retail Initiative, and the Locally Made Manufacturing Grant Program, all designed to drive job creation, business opportunity, and neighborhood vibrancy across Washington, DC.

As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, we are deeply grateful for DC’s local business community and all their employees who help build and grow DC. On that note, remember to shop local this holiday season!

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert

 

