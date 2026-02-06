Mayor Bowser Reminds Residents to Remain Vigilant Ahead of Extreme Cold and High Winds

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging District residents to remain vigilant as dangerously cold temperatures and high winds are expected to impact the District through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop significantly overnight Friday into Saturday, with wind chills falling as low as negative 10 degrees. High winds are expected to produce gusts near 60 miles per hour. Cold conditions will persist through Saturday and into early Sunday, with pavement temperatures remaining below freezing and wind chills staying below zero.

Prolonged cold conditions may cause lingering snow and ice from Winter Storm Fern to refreeze, creating slick and hazardous conditions on roads, sidewalks, and walkways. Pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists should limit outdoor exposure when possible and use caution when traveling.

Residents are encouraged to address remaining snow and ice on sidewalks, steps, and walkways by clearing trouble spots. Applying salt or a sand mix can improve traction and make shoveling easier, with pet-friendly calcium chloride recommended when temperatures drop below 20°F. Shovel using proper lifting technique and apply a light layer of ice melt after clearing to help prevent refreezing. As a reminder, residents and businesses are required to clear snow from sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following a snow event.

Residents are also encouraged to stay vigilant and help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

Trash Collection

The Department of Public Works has resumed trash, recycling, and food waste collections. If your trash or recycling was not collected on your scheduled day, please leave your bins out, as missed collections are being prioritized. If materials have not been collected within two days, residents should report the issue to 311.

Updates as of Friday afternoon:

Frontside Collection:

DPW has completed most Monday through Thursday frontside collections and began Friday frontside collection on the normal schedule. Over the weekend, crews will address any missed trash routes.

Alley Clearing:

Bobcats have cleared a path through most Monday and Tuesday collection alleys. Crews are currently working through Wednesday and Thursday alleys. Over the weekend, they will address Friday alleys and focus on any trouble spots that may require extra attention.

Alley Collections:

Wednesday alley collections are ongoing today. Crews will work through the weekend to reach Thursday and Friday alley collections and return to alleys that were missed earlier in the week due to icy conditions.

Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event.



ServeDC urges residents to volunteer to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Team. Residents can register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team at snowteam.dc.gov.

Businesses

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event.

Extreme Cold Weather and Shelters

A Cold Alert is currently in effect, rising to an Extreme Cold Alert starting at 7 pm. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters and other information about hypothermia season, visit cold.dc.gov. Cold Alerts and Extreme Cold Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system. Residents can sign up for free email and text alerts and updates at alert.dc.gov.

Cold Weather Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs who are the most vulnerable in our community.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

Low-Barrier Shelters

The following low-barrier shelters are open 24/7 year-round (except where noted):



Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Men

801 East – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE



LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE

Hypothermia Shelters

The following hypothermia shelters are currently open around the clock through Tuesday, February 10 at 7 am:

Women

Eve’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Harbor Light – 2100 New York Avenue NE

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Blair Hypothermia – 635 I Street NE

Emery Hypothermia – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Federal City 1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Naylor Road – 2601 Naylor Road SE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Please note: Adjustments to hours and facilities may occur if circumstances dictate (e.g., utility issues, weather-related access, etc.)

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. For preparedness tips and additional details on the District’s snow response, visit the Snow Season FAQ Guide.

Critical Infrastructure

Reporting power outages or downed wires:

Fallen overhead power lines should never be approached or touched even if the lines do not appear to be live or sparking. Call Pepco at 1-877-PEPCO-62 (1-877-737-2662) to report fallen electrical lines and power outages.

Treat all downed power lines as if they’re live. Do not touch, drive over, or try to move downed power lines.

Residents should take steps to prevent pipes from freezing/bursting:

Drip water through your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing.

Open under-sink cabinets to help pipes stay warm.

Report loss of water service, widespread low water pressure, or water in the street to DC Water at (202) 612-3400.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for free email and text alerts and updates through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system, at alert.dc.gov.

