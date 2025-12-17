University of Surrey invests in personalised AI for staff and students in partnership with Cloudforce and Microsoft

University of Surrey partners with Cloudforce to deliver personalised AI across its campus.

Following a successful pilot programme in the Surrey Business School and several of our professional services departments, we are delighted to bring My AI Surrey to every member of our community.” — Jon Ward, Chief Information Officer at the University of Surrey

GUILDFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every student and staff member at the University of Surrey now has access to personalised AI tools designed to support learning, research and daily work, thanks to a landmark partnership with Cloudforce and Microsoft.

The partnership, rolled out as My AI Surrey across the University community, is delivered using the Cloudforce nebulaONE® platform – a secure, scalable, multimodal generative AI platform built on Microsoft Azure.

Jon Ward, Chief Information Officer at the University of Surrey, said:

"Following a successful pilot programme in the Surrey Business School and several of our professional services departments, we are delighted to bring My AI Surrey to every member of our community. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to be forward-looking, people-centred and secure in the face of the most transformative technology transition in our lifetime.

We are confident that our community will be able to use this tool to shape this technology around their needs."

Surrey now joins a growing network of universities advancing responsible AI. This deployment builds on themes highlighted in the Microsoft and Cloudforce AI Innovation Guide for Higher Education, bringing secure, equitable AI directly to its campus.

Danny Attias, VP of EU & UK at Cloudforce, said:

“This partnership shows what’s possible when forward-thinking universities and industry come together. Surrey’s people-centred approach to technology is exactly what the sector needs right now. By combining that vision with Microsoft’s innovation and our nebulaONE® platform, we’re helping make responsible, inclusive AI a reality across the European higher education landscape.”

The platform will offer different benefits across the University:

• Students will get personalised study support, faster access to resources and intuitive tools to improve learning.

• Academics will have intelligent research assistance, and technology to enable new teaching methods that scale across disciplines.

• Professional Services will benefit from automation of routine tasks and insights to support decision-making.

Professor Annika Bautz, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Education at the University of Surrey, said:

"We want our students to have every advantage as they prepare for their careers – and that means giving them the tools, skills and technological confidence they will need in a world where AI is already part of professional life.

We will be working closely with our student community to understand how they are using the powerful tools My AI Surrey gives them access to, what is working and what needs to change. Their feedback will shape how My AI Surrey develops. What matters most is that AI tools support, rather than replace, rigorous learning. Students still need to think critically, develop their own ideas and master their subjects, but they can now do so supported by AI. Employers are looking for students with the confidence and critical skills to use AI effectively and responsibly. Our graduates are amongst the most employable in the UK, and we’re determined to ensure that they acquire AI literacy to enhance that fact further."

For Cloudforce media enquiries, contact: Arija Rahman | marketing@gocloudforce.com | 202-803-6500

For University of Surrey media enquiries, contact: mediarelations@surrey.ac.uk

