New Peer Groups Launch to Support Professional Services Business Owners With Practical, Experience-Driven Collaboration

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As small professional services firms grow beyond early traction, many owners find that the challenges become more complex rather than simpler. Hiring experienced managers, setting fair compensation, maintaining steady lead flow, and reducing owner dependency are problems that rarely have clean, universal answers. They also tend to show up all at once.To address this reality, Scalepath is launching two new peer groups designed specifically for professional services business owners who are actively scaling. One group will begin in December for owners doing between $1 million and $5 million in annual revenue. A second group will follow in January for owners operating between $5 million and $10 million in annual revenue.Both groups are built around a simple premise. Owners benefit most from direct feedback from peers who are facing the same kinds of decisions at the same stage of growth. Rather than focusing on a single topic or short-term program, these peer groups are designed for ongoing, tactical discussion around real issues happening inside members’ businesses right now.Each group meets once per month over Zoom for a two-hour facilitated session. Discussions are driven by the members themselves and typically center on practical questions such as hiring and incentivizing managers, adjusting sales processes, testing new marketing channels, improving retention, and navigating cash flow decisions. The emphasis is on sharing what has actually worked, what has failed, and what tends to save time and avoid costly mistakes.CEO Rand Larsen leads and curates the groups, drawing on years of experience working closely with small business owners across multiple industries. His role is to help participants get to the root of the problem they are facing, encourage clear thinking around tradeoffs, and connect members with relevant experiences from others who have already solved similar challenges.Unlike broad networking groups or traditional masterminds, these peer groups are intentionally narrow. Members are selected based on revenue range, business model, and professional services focus to ensure conversations stay highly relevant. The structure is designed to reduce noise, eliminate pitching, and create an environment where owners can speak openly about what is not working as well as what is.Scalepath operates as a private peer community and resource hub for established small business owners who want to make better decisions faster without relying on theory-heavy advice or generic entrepreneurship content. Membership in these peer groups is selective, and interested owners are invited to book a discovery call to learn more about fit and expectations.Additional details about the peer groups and the application process are available at JoinScalePath.com

