ND Courts Seeks Public and Stakeholder Input for Website Redesign

The North Dakota Courts Website Project Workgroup is seeking feedback from judges, court staff, attorneys, justice partners, and the public as it begins evaluating potential updates to the NDcourts.gov website. The workgroup has been tasked with reviewing and making recommendations on the site’s content, functionality, design, and long-term maintenance.

To support this effort, the workgroup has launched a brief feedback survey to better understand how users currently interact with the site and what improvements would be most valuable. The survey is open to all users of the ND Courts website, including members of the public who rely on the site for case information, self-help, jury service details, and other court resources.

The survey asks users about:

  • How frequently they use the website
  • What devices they use to access it
  • What information they most often seek
  • How easy or difficult it is to find key content
  • What improvements they believe would make the website more effective
  • Any technical issues they have experienced

Feedback from the survey will help guide decisions related to site navigation, search functionality, design updates, content organization, and accessibility improvements.

The Workgroup encourages all users—internal and external—to participate. The survey should take only a few minutes to complete, and responses will remain anonymous.

To complete the ND Courts Website Feedback Survey, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QRZZP9X

Please submit survey responses by January 1, 2026.

