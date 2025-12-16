Investing in Buffalo’s East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a significant investment in Buffalo’s East Side, awarding $10 million from the new East Side Building Fund to 35 commercial and mixed-use projects. This pivotal funding is dedicated to accelerating private building renovations and infill development, directly supporting the revitalization of commercial corridors across the East Side. The $10 million fund, first announced by the Governor in May 2025, marks another step in the state’s ongoing commitment to create thriving economic hubs on the East Side.

“The East Side Building Fund awards represent the strategic deployment of resources our administration committed to better serve the needs of the community,” Governor Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden on property owners, we are directly investing in our commercial corridors, ensuring they are revitalized and better equipped to anchor and support East Side neighborhoods for years to come.”

Among the awardees are:

Loads of Love – Brandi Barrett, 61 Laurel Street, Buffalo, NY 14209: Brandi Barrett is a graduate of the Community Based Real Estate Development Training Program. Loads of Love will be a new construction, two-story mixed-use building with a community laundromat and café, along with affordable housing units.

Legacy Developers – Ellen Shareef, 273 Hickory Street, Buffalo, NY 14204: Ellen Shareef is a graduate of the Community Based Real Estate Development Training Program. 273 Hickory is a mixed-use, adaptive reuse project that will create 29 affordable apartments and over 6,000 square feet of commercial space in the Willert Park neighborhood.

Styles of Man – Hakeem Hicks, 1348 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215: Hakeem Hicks is a graduate of the Community Based Real Estate Development Training Program. Small project funds will be used for facade improvements such as windows, doors and awnings, along with HVAC and energy efficiency upgrades to the commercial space.

Ladies of Charity of Buffalo – Kathleen Roseti, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212: Small project funds will be used to make exterior renovations such as new signage, windows, a new roof, masonry repairs and improved lighting at the volunteer-led thrift shop for families with new babies and the associated social services provided.

Phat Catz Restaurant & Bar – Kim Collins-Jones, 965 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215: Small project funds will be used for exterior improvements such as new signage, painting, lighting and windows and interior upgrades to improve the restaurant's operations.

Doris Records – Derrick Luchey, 284 E Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14208: Small project funds will be used for exterior improvements such as windows and doors, masonry and roofing along with HVAC, electric and other energy efficient improvements to Doris Records, a Jefferson corridor staple that has been in operation since 1962.

Imperial Food Market – Sameer Salem, 3039-3045 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215: Small project funds will be used for exterior facade enhancements, roof repairs, and updated energy efficient electrical improvements to the Kensington Bailey's Imperial Foods community market.

Barrett & Benitez Development Founder and Co-Owner Brandi Barrett said, “The commitment Governor Hochul has to the East Side of Buffalo continues to be reflected in moments like this! Her commitment to reinvest has ignited true change where transformational projects like Loads of Love can be a true reality. We are grateful to Empire State Development and their local team for not only understanding the need for essential services like a laundromat, but understanding our story, resonating with the barriers, and being problem-solvers and support along the way. Thank you, Governor Hochul, ESD, and the entire City of Buffalo!”

The East Side Building Fund stems from an on-going collaboration among Empire State Development (ESD), philanthropic organizations and the community to improve East Side commercial corridors. Collaboration has included grants for improving building storefronts and other upgrades, funding to stabilize at-risk buildings and providing real estate training and financial assistance to the next generation of emerging developers throughout the East Side.

The East Side Building Fund offers assistance along two tracks based upon the size of a project:

Small Projects – intended for projects involving more conventional renovations to existing buildings, will provide grants covering up to 90 percent of total project costs for items like roofing, structural stabilization, and storefront/facade and signage improvements. The maximum grant amount is $400,000 and will be administered through ESD’s community partner, Heart of the City Neighborhoods, Inc., which will directly pay construction contractors to minimize grantees’ out-of-pocket expenses.

Anchor Projects – intended for much larger projects, will provide grants that will reimburse up to 50 percent of a grantee's total project costs, up to a maximum of $2 million for projects involving major restorations, adaptive reuse, new construction and associated site improvements.

To be eligible, the projects had to involve a commercial or mixed-use property (such as a storefront building with ground-level commercial space and residential space on upper floors) and be located on Buffalo’s East Side, preferably in, or adjacent to a priority business district (Jefferson Avenue, Fillmore Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue, among others). Eleven of the fund participants are graduates of the Community Based Real Estate Development Training Program, a representation of the ongoing need to support Buffalo’s emerging developers as they seek to improve their communities.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The East Side Building Fund awards represent more than just a capital investment — they are a milestone in Buffalo’s shared future. By partnering directly with these dedicated property owners, we are ensuring this funding sparks renewed economic vitality across the East Side’s commercial corridors.”

The East Side Building Fund grew from three former ESD programs (East Side Commercial Districts Program, Commercial Building Stabilization Fund and Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program Fund). The three former ESD programs have been successful in helping revitalize Buffalo’s East Side and educating and empowering a new group of developers throughout Buffalo, resulting in over 60 projects receiving capital and predevelopment support.

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “As 2025 comes to a close, it is welcome news to learn of the $10 million award from the East Side Building Fund. Governor Hochul and her team continue to demonstrate that Buffalo's east side is deserving of significant funding to support economic development through infrastructure projects, housing availability, commercial space, energy efficiency, and facade improvements. Thanks to this collaborative effort with Empire State Development, philanthropic organizations, and community leaders, the start of the new year looks promising for our neighbors who remain committed to revitalizing these commercial corridors.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “This announcement reflects the kind of neighborhood‑driven investment the East Side needs. Investing in commercial corridors and supporting local property owners helps create jobs, expand services, and build community wealth in places that have too often been overlooked. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for prioritizing these strategic investments that will empower residents, support small businesses, and fuel economic growth in Buffalo.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “This is what commitment to reinvestment looks like. Empire State Development and the East Side Building Fund are helping to build communities back up by helping property owners invest in their properties. Improving East Side businesses and other properties helps to improve the entire City of Buffalo.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The new East Side Building Fund is already having a direct impact here in Buffalo, investing in projects that revitalize businesses and reinvigorate neighborhoods. Projects like these create stronger communities one building at a time and I thank Governor Hochul for her vision and commitment to making these investments in Buffalo.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “This $10 million investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Buffalo’s East Side and the small business owners and developers who are driving its revitalization. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to our city and to creating real, lasting economic opportunity in our neighborhoods. This additional investment from Governor Hochul builds upon my administration’s ongoing support for small businesses and our major infrastructure and East Side streetscape investments along Jefferson Avenue and Bailey Avenue — ensuring that reinvestment is paired with public improvements that strengthen our commercial corridors and help the East Side continue to grow as a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.”

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Senior Program Officer Eric Phamdo said, “We’re proud to help break down barriers for emerging developers and small property owners while advancing more equitable economic growth through locally driven development across Buffalo’s East Side.”

M&T Bank Executive Vice President, Community Reinvestment, Brad Dossinger said, “The East Side Building Fund is a vital investment in our neighborhoods and in Buffalo’s future. By empowering property owners to restore storefronts, preserve historic landmarks and create new spaces for businesses to thrive, we are strengthening the commercial corridors that have long served as the backbone of East Side communities. M&T Bank is honored to support this effort through the Regional Revitalization Partnership and we are committed to ensuring these projects drive lasting economic growth and community pride for generations to come.”

Five Star Bank Community Development Director Karla J.L. Gadleysaid, “Our commitment to this community goes far beyond banking. We aim to invest in people, places, and possibilities that make East Buffalo strong. The RRP represents exactly the kind of collaborative effort Five Star Bank believes in, where public resources, private investment, and community vision come together to create lasting change. This investment will help unlock tremendous potential and demonstrate what’s possible when we work alongside our neighbors to build a more prosperous future in Buffalo.”

KeyBank Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer Chiwuike Owunwanne said, “This latest investment by Empire State Development will give property owners on Buffalo’s East Side a major boost that will help neighborhoods and businesses grow and thrive. This will help to continue to bring transformational growth to this part of the city, and KeyBank is proud to stand with all the organizations helping to support this exciting initiative.”

About the Regional Revitalization Partnership

The Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) is a $300 million comprehensive economic development strategy and public-private partnership that maximizes impact and leverages additional investment for Buffalo’s East Side, Niagara Falls and Rochester. This community-driven, collaborative strategy takes a holistic approach to economic development and is designed to build community wealth through multiple paths. The RRP was developed in collaboration with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development (ESD) and is supported by ESL, Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, Five Star Bank, KeyBank/First Niagara Foundation, William & Sheila Konar Foundation, M&T Bank, NBT Bank, John R. Oishei Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and partners in the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. RRP program implementation is led by the Center for Regional Strategies.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the State’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development.

The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the State’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.