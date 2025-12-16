Don’t Let the Flu Crash Your Holiday Gatherings

December 16, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that residents get vaccinated for flu now to stay healthy through the holidays.

“We recommend a seasonal flu shot for everyone six months of age and older who hasn’t already received one this fall because these important vaccines reduce and help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “Flu shots are safe and continue to be our most important influenza protection strategy.”

Because the flu virus changes over time, getting an updated seasonal flu shot every year is important to ensure the strongest protection.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, and muscle or body aches.

Most healthy people recover from influenza, but still have an unpleasant experience that can mean missing work, school, or other activities. “We also know that anyone may pass the flu along to other people who may be at high risk for serious complications and illness,” Harrist said. Annual influenza vaccinations are especially important for those vulnerable populations such as young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

Influenza vaccines are available in many locations, including local public health nursing offices, workplaces, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and retail stores, and are covered by most insurance plans. In addition, Wyoming’s public vaccine programs, which are available at participating providers, help protect some adults and children from vaccine-preventable diseases at little to no cost for eligible patients.

WDH recommends confirming vaccine availability before visiting a specific local office, clinic, or pharmacy.

Harrist explained it can take up to two weeks for the protection influenza vaccines offer to fully kick in. “Getting vaccinated before the people around you become ill provides the best protection.”