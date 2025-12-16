Crescent City Auction Gallery will greet 2026 with a huge, 750-lot Important Winter Estates Auction, January 15th-16th

Massive, 20th century Brunswick style, 14-foot-wide mahogany back bar with steeped gilt cornice over scroll decorated frieze featuring cartouche corners. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000. Life size Shell Oil filling station diorama, by McLaren Classic Restorations, in the late-1920s/’30s style, featuring a period Wayne 615 visible gas pump. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000. Original oil on canvas painting by Charles Camoin (French, 1879-1965), titled Petits Maisons (estimate: $4,000-$8,000). This impressive bronze fountain in the form of two eagles in flight sparring over fish, over a seafoam base, overall 82 inches tall by 108 inches wide, should realize $3,000-$6,000. This pre-Colombian Tairona Tumbaga gold pendant carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000.

Expected top lots include a massive, 14-foot-wide Brunswick-style mahogany back bar and a late 1920s or ‘30s-style large-size Shell Oil filling station diorama.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A massive, 14-foot Brunswick-style mahogany back bar ; a late ‘20s or 1930s-style large-size Shell Oil filling station diorama by McLaren Classic Restorations; and a vibrant and colorful oil painting by the French artist Charles Camoin (1879-1965) are just a few of the expected headliners in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Winter Estates Auction slated for January 15-16, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue.The two-day event will feature Part 3 of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr. (Parts 1 and 2 were held in August and November); the estate of William Prentice Farrington of New Orleans; the estate of Murphy A. Bourke of New Orleans; the collection of William Friedle and Norris Garrison of New York and New Orleans; and other notable local and regional estates.Start times both days will be 10am Central Time. The Important Winter Estates Auction is loaded with 750 premier lots, in the categories folks have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: original paintings by local and regional artists; fine French and American furniture; silver; estate jewelry; Pop Culture and Mardi Gras collectibles; bronzes; and decorative items.The Brunswick style, 14-foot-wide mahogany back bar with steeped gilt cornice over scroll decorated frieze features cartouche corners, beaded trim, and two beveled mirror plates. The rectangular wood counter has four drawers over four raised panel cabinet doors and a center 20-bottle wine rack, all divided by gilt chief atlas stiles. The estimate is $10,000-$20,000.The life size Shell Oil filling station diorama, by McLaren Classic Restorations, in the late-1920s/’30s style, features a period Wayne 615 visible gas pump, vintage trash can and paper towel dispenser, and modern Shell neon sign, displayed before a faux gas station front. The overall size is 144 inches tall by 120 inches wide. The pre-sale estimate is $5,000-$10,000.An impressive bronze fountain in the form of two eagles in flight sparring over fish, over a seafoam base, 82 inches tall by 108 inches wide, should realize $3,000-$6,000. Also, a group of four 20th century patinated plaster garden figures of the Four Seasons, three female caryatid forms and one male atlas form, each one 72 inches tall, has an estimate of $800-$1,200.The fine jewelry category includes diamonds, emeralds, rubies, amethyst, sapphires, gold, white gold and jade. Also, a pre-Colombian Tairona Tumbaga gold pendant carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000. Lamps and lighting will feature a pair of 20th century blackamoor floor lamps, the opposing figures displaying naturalistic torchiere (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).Original paintings by local and regional artists will be plentiful and will include the following:• An acrylic on canvas painted in 1984 by George Bauer Dunbar (La., 1927-2024), titled Mangrove (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).• An oil on artist board from 1911 by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Bayou Scene with Boat (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).• A watercolor on paper executed in 1992 by Jim Blanchard (La., b. 1955), titled Elmwood Plantation House, River Road, Jefferson Parish (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).• A 1975 oil on canvas by Don Wright (La., 1938-2007), titled Swamp Scene with Cottage and Mailbox (estimate: $500-$900).Paintings by artists outside the U.S. include the oil on canvas by Charles Camoin (French, 1879-1965), titled Petits Maisons (estimate: $4,000-$8,000); an oil on canvas by Leo Gausson (French, 1860-1944), titled Field with Haystacks by Moonlight (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a 17th or 18th century Spanish Colonial School oil on canvas titled Flagellation of Christ (estimate: $600-$1,200).Turning to silver, a 58-piece set of sterling flatware in the “Onslow” pattern, retailed by Marshall Fields in London in 1953, is expected to bring $3,000-$5,000; while a 20th century Los Castillo silverplated pitcher and vase, the pitcher having a turquoise parrot handle, should gavel for $500-$1,000.The Pop Culture items will be highlighted by a Beatles autographed Crescent electric guitar and memorabilia, the guitar laser signed (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an early 21st century Rock-Ola jukebox that plays CDs (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and a circa 1989 Earthshaker! pinball machine, designed by Pat Lawlor, artwork by Tim Elliot (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).Mardi Gras collectibles will feature a Queen’s Crown and Accoutrement (Rex, 1915), consisting of the crown, scepter, brooch, cuff and modified necklace/tiara, mounted with rhinestones and worn by the Queen of the Carnival for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1915 ball at the Athenaeum, from the theme “Fragments from Song and Story” (estimate: $6,000-$12,000).Other Mardi Gras items will include an invitation (Rex, 1890) in the form of a fan, for the Feb. 18, 1890 ball at the Washington Artillery Hall, from the theme “Rulers of Ancient Times” (estimate: $700-$1,200); and a parade bulletin (Mystick Krewe of Comus, 1909), “Flights of Fancy”, chromolithograph on paper, lithographed by Walle & Co. (estimate: $800-$1,200).Other noteworthy items up for bid include a 20th century Dale Chihuly style Murano blown glass art chandelier (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a large, mid-19th century French Provincial Louis XV-style cherry enfilade, 41 inches tall by 116 inches wide (estimate: $1,200-$1,800); and a group of 9 U.S. George Washington stamps, early 20th century (estimate: $600-$1,200).Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, January 7th, excluding weekend days, from 10am to 5pm Central Time. No appointment is necessary during auction preview days.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Winter Estates Auction slated for January 15th and 16th, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

