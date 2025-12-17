Aircraft Galley Carts Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aircraft Galley Carts market is dominated by a mix of global aerospace suppliers, cabin interior manufacturers, and specialized galley equipment providers. Companies are focusing on lightweight materials, ergonomic design, and smart cabin integration to strengthen market presence and meet evolving airline requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape and technological advancements is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, OEM collaborations, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving aircraft cabin equipment sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Aircraft Galley Carts Market?

According to our research, Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation) led global sales in 2023 with a 10% market share. The Collins Aerospace division of the company completely involved in the aircraft galley carts market delivers advanced aircraft galley carts designed for enhanced functionality, durability, and lightweight performance. The division also provides customization options to align with airline-specific requirements, emphasizing ergonomic designs and compliance with safety standards to enhance operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

How Concentrated Is the Aircraft Galley Carts Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 30% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the dominance of established aerospace equipment manufacturers and cabin interior specialists operating across different geographies. Leading players such as Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation), Safran S.A, and Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG hold significant market shares, leveraging their strong OEM relationships, extensive product portfolios, and advanced engineering capabilities. Other notable contributors, including Jamco Corporation, Bucher Group, Dynamo Aviation Inc, Turkish Airlines Technic Inc, Geven S.p.A, AVIC Cabin Systems, and Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte. Ltd, focus on customized galley solutions, lightweight materials, and modular designs to enhance in-flight catering efficiency and align with airlines’ evolving service standards.

Leading companies include:

o Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation) (10%)

o Safran S.A (8%)

o Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG (5%)

o Jamco Corporation (2%)

o Bucher Group (1%)

o Dynamo Aviation Inc. (1%)

o Turkish Airlines Technic Inc.(0.87%)

o Geven S.p.A. (1%)

o AVIC Cabin Systems (1%)

o Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte. Ltd. (0.4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Boeing Company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, Collins Aerospace (a division of RTX Corporation), LSG Group (Lufthansa Service Holding AG), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, HAECO Cabin Solutions LLC, AVIC Cabin Systems Co, Ltd, Dynamo Aviation Inc, GAL Aerospace Corp, Driessen Aircraft Interior Systems, Inc, and Norduyn Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Bonza Aviation Pty Ltd, HK Express Airways Limited, Hainan Airlines Holding Co, Ltd, EVA Airways Corporation, Collins Aerospace (a division of RTX Corporation), Knight Aerospace LLC, Gulf Air B.S.C. (C), PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. (JAL), Asiana Airlines Inc, Sahara India Pariwar Limited, Zhejiang Lianxiang Aviation Equipment Co, Ltd, Tianjin Aircraft Manufacturing Company (TAMC), and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Bucher Leichtbau AG, Jetglow Aircraft Engineering Ltd, AIM Altitude Ltd, Lufthansa Technik AG, Zodiac Aerospace (now part of Safran S.A.), Alenia Aermacchi S.p.A. (a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.), and Onboard Hospitality Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Zodiac Aerospace (now part of Safran S.A.) and Air Czech Airlines (Ceské Aerolinie a.s.) are leading companies in this region.

South America: Diehl Aviation GmbH, Safran Cabin (a division of Safran S.A.), Geven S.p.A. (Geven Società per Azioni), MySky SkyCart LLC, Architectural Brass Company, Dedienne Aerospace SAS, Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.p.A, Egret Aviation Co, Ltd, Bucher Industries AG, Korita Aviation (a brand of Direct Aviation Group), VanDeBord GmbH, and Embraer S.A. (Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A.) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• IoT Gateways For Enhanced Aircrafts Galley Cart Monitoring are developing advanced IoT gateways to enhance connectivity, optimize operational efficiency and improve real-time monitoring of onboard equipment

• Example: On Asset Intelligence Sentry 600 Flight Safe (March 2024) designed to enhance visibility and monitoring capabilities for various aircraft assets, including galley carts and unit load devices (ULDs).

• These innovations deliver immediate notifications on the status of cargo, including galley carts, ensuring that all items are accounted for and effectively monitored during transit.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Developing lightweight and sustainable galley cart designs

• Expanding product portfolios through innovation and customization

• Strengthening partnerships with airlines and OEMs

• Integrating smart technologies for operational efficiency

