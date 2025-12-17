Syncrux Introduces Optix, an Agentic AI Platform Capable of Running Full Business Workflows

SYNCRUX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncrux presented Optix, its upcoming fully Agentic AI platform, at the Global Capital Network Investor Event on October 23. The presentation was led by CMO Dr. Syed A. Kazmi (DMgt), CEO Sy Naqi, and COO Tuhaid Asif, offering investors and attendees an early look at the future of Agentic automation and what Optix will bring to businesses once operational.

Optix is being designed to function like a skilled Agentic AI worker inside the browser, planning, executing, and verifying multi-step tasks across systems without relying on rigid scripts or single-step triggers. The platform is being engineered to support a wide range of industries and enable companies to automate complex workflows with Agentic intelligence.

Most Robotic Process Automation tools are rigid and tend to break when UI elements change. Optix aims to work differently. It is intended to carry out tasks across user systems and adjust in real time as variables change. It will also verify results at the end of each workflow, reducing repetitive reviews and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work. This adaptive and resilient style of automation is one of the reasons Syncrux is gaining traction in Agentic AI development and creating practical Agentic AI solutions for future deployment.

“Teams don’t need more dashboards or more tools; they need something that actually handles the work. Optix is being built to behave like a digital employee that takes responsibility for outcomes from start to finish,” said Dr. Syed A. Kazmi (DMgt), CMO at Syncrux.

Transparency remains central to the platform’s design. Through its planned Watch Mode, users will be able to see Optix perform actions in real time inside a secure browser environment. For sensitive operations, Optix will pause and request approval before continuing, giving businesses confidence that the system operates within controlled and protected environments. Optix is expected to support workflows across multiple sectors. These may include healthcare, legal, financial reporting, insurance, CRM maintenance, competitive monitoring, onboarding, verification, and other operational processes.

“Agentic automation represents a major step forward in how American companies can innovate and operate. Optix is being built to give organizations the ability to execute tasks with precision and adapt to shifting conditions in real time. Strengthening the country’s technological foundation begins with solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes,” said Tuhaid Asif, COO of Syncrux.

“AI should act as a reliable system that handles repetitive work and helps teams stay focused and consistent. Optix is being developed as an Agentic AI platform designed to bring that capability into daily operations,” said Sy Naqi, CEO of Syncrux.

Syncrux continues to expand its engineering operations and service network as businesses across the United States and global markets prepare for the next era of workflow transformation through Agentic automation and advanced AI platforms like Optix.

About Syncrux

Syncrux is a New York–based technology company specializing in AI software development, Agentic AI solutions, AI Automation, and advanced AI Assistant technologies. Through platforms like Optix and complementary tools such as CRM, Voice AI, Chat AI, and Reviews AI, Syncrux helps businesses streamline operations, improve accuracy, and scale efficiently. More information is available at www.syncrux.com.

