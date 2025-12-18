Notice of Data Breach

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 25, 2025 Excellent Home Care Services, LLC (“Excellent”) discovered that an employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized third party for a brief period. This incident would only have affected individuals in Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, and Queens counties. Excellent immediately secured the account and began an investigation with external support to understand what information may have been involved. Although we were able to identify the type of file that could have been accessed, we could not determine how many files were viewed. Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying all individuals whose information may have appeared in that file type.The information that was potentially compromised includes full names, address, phone number, date of birth, gender, Social Security number, Medicare/Medicaid number, and certain medical information related to your plan of care (such as diagnoses, medications, or plan of care documentation). Not all data elements were present for every individual.Since learning of this incident, Excellent immediately secured the affected account and took several steps to strengthen the security of its systems. This included resetting credentials, restricting access, and reviewing and updating our Microsoft 365 security settings. It also implemented additional safeguards such as enhanced access controls, geographic restrictions, and improved monitoring tools. Excellent conducted a full review of our email and data-security practices, updated its policies and procedures, and provided additional staff training focused on privacy and cybersecurity awareness. These enhancements are made to help prevent an incident like this from occurring again.Letter notifications of this incident were sent to all affected persons on December 17, 2025. Affected individuals should remain vigilant to prevent misuse of their personal information, consider monitoring their financial and credit card statements and reporting any suspicious activity, and consider using the identity monitoring services that Excellent is offering to all potentially affected individuals at no cost. Affected individuals with questions or concerns may call our incident hotline at 1-833-918-6974, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday through Friday.Excellent Home Care Services takes the protection and proper use of protected health and personal information seriously. We are committed to patient privacy and safeguarding protected health and personal information.

