HCIactive Announces Partnerships to Accelerate AI-First Modernization Across Benefits and Insurance Administration

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCIactive today announced a series of new enterprise partnerships across Third Party Administrators (TPAs), carriers, employer groups, and technology partners that will accelerate the company’s AI-first modernization strategy and broaden the deployment of its administrative intelligence platform.

The new partnerships strengthen HCIactive’s expansion into the TPA and carrier ecosystem, enhance operational scale, and support broader adoption of AI-driven audit automation, benefit navigation, compliance oversight, and digital policy experiences.

Highlights of the Enterprise Partnership Expansion

1. TPA & Administrative Platform Integrations

HCIactive is collaborating with select TPAs to integrate:

• VIRA Audit AI

• Claims and enrollment data validation

• Automated workflow intelligence

• SmartBenefits.ai member navigation

• API-driven administrative automation

These integrations reduce manual processes and provide real-time administrative clarity.

2. Carrier Collaboration Initiatives

HCIactive has begun working with multiple carrier partners to:

• Test advanced policy validation

• Improve remittance accuracy

• Enhance digital policy experiences

• Support deeper compliance automation

• Expand AI-driven eligibility oversight

This collaboration advances the industry’s move toward dynamic, intelligent policy administration.

3. Employer & Group Program Deployments

Several mid-market and enterprise employers will deploy:

• SmartBenefits.ai

• AI Agency Manager workflows

• VIRA Communicator

• Digital benefit navigation tools

This supports a more transparent and modern member experience.

4. Technology Partner Expansion

HCIactive is partnering with key technology vendors to enhance:

• Microservice security

• Zero Trust identity integration

• Data transformation pipelines

• API-driven interoperability

• Compliance readiness across the platform

These collaborations strengthen the AI infrastructure that powers HCIactive’s ecosystem.

Executive Quote

“Our enterprise partnerships reflect the trust organizations place in HCIactive’s ability to deliver secure, scalable, AI-powered administration,” said Henry Cha, CEO of HCIactive. “We are building an ecosystem where carriers, TPAs, brokers, employers, and members all benefit from real-time intelligence.”

HCIactive expects additional partnership announcements throughout 2025 as part of its multi-year modernization roadmap.

Media Contact:

press@hciactive.com

HCIactive, Inc.

Columbia, Maryland

