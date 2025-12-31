Princess Mapp Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princess Mapp, wealth strategist and founder of Legacy KeepHer Financial Services LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how pain can become purpose, and how faith-aligned financial strategy empowers moms to rise, rebuild, and create generational wealth.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Mapp explores how healing is the foundation for wealth, and breaks down how aligning gifts, mindset, and financial structure can shift women from survival into purposeful, legacy-focused success.“You’re not broken—you’re being built. Your gift is the key to your next level,” said Mapp.Princess’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/princess-mapp

