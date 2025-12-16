'Together for a Better Future': Helping Hands Academy granted Non-Profit Status and launches Project for 571 Children

Helping Hands Academy is now a non-profit! Help us empower Gambia through education, health, and dignity. Together for a better future.

KöNIGSHüGEL, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Together for a Better Future": Helping Hands Academy e.V. Granted Non-Profit Status and Launches Major Sanitation Project for 571 Children in GambiaThe Helping Hands Academy e.V. is proud to announce its official recognition as a non-profit organization by the Kiel Tax Office, effective November 24, 2025. Following its entry into the German association register on July 17, 2025, this milestone strengthens the formal structure of an organization that has been active through its "mother" entity in Gambia since 2018.To mark this achievement, the Academy is launching its next major milestone: a comprehensive infrastructure project at the St. Francis Lower Basic School in Kunkujang Mariama to restore health and dignity to hundreds of students.________________________________________Restoring Dignity: The St. Francis School ProjectThe St. Francis School currently faces a critical crisis: 571 children (ages 7 to 16) are forced to share only four dilapidated toilets. This lack of facilities poses a severe health risk and causes high absenteeism among girls who lack private, lockable spaces.In response, the Helping Hands Academy has designed a project based on international WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) standards. With a total funding requirement of €66,000, the project includes:• New Construction (€45,000): A new building featuring 10 lockable toilets for girls, 4 toilets and 6 urinals for boys, 12 handwashing stations, and a modern "Imhoff" sewage system.• Renovation (€21,000): Converting existing facilities into five staff toilets and installing a wheelchair-accessible toilet to promote inclusion.• Economic Impact: The project will contribute €15,000 in labor costs directly to the local economy.________________________________________A Growing European NetworkWhile the operative core remains in Gambia, the organization is rapidly expanding its European support network. In addition to the German e.V., the Academy is currently finalizing its formal registration in Italy, expected to be completed by mid-January 2026. These European branches work in close partnership to maximize the impact of their core mission: empowering the most vulnerable.Strategic Focus and Recent ImpactThe Academy focuses on sustainable aid through three primary pillars:1. Sustainable Education: Building schools and vocational training centers to enable financial independence and combat the root causes of irregular migration.2. Health & Social Welfare: Providing medical supplies and infrastructure. The Academy recently shipped vital hygiene materials (masks, gloves, disinfectants) to the Bakoteh Health and Social Centre and other regional clinics.3. Animal Welfare: Implementing measures to reduce animal suffering and supporting local shelters.________________________________________How You Can Help: "Reach Out a Helping Hand"With the newly granted non-profit status, all donations and membership fees from German supporters are now tax-deductible.Support the St. Francis School Project:• Account Holder: Helping Hands Academy e.V.• IBAN: DE37 8306 5408 0006 8661 07• BIC: GENODEF1 SLR• Bank: Skatbank• Purpose: Sanitärprojekt St. Francis SchoolFor membership inquiries or corporate sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@helping-hands.academy or visit www.hhagambia.com

